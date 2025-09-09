DREW GRAVES JOINS IDB LIDO WEALTH AS SENIOR WEALTH MANAGER

New York, NY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDB Lido Wealth, a joint venture between IDB Bank and Lido Advisors, LLC (“Lido”), has announced Drew Graves is its newest Senior Vice President and Senior Wealth Manager. Graves will report to Karan Kanapathipillai, CEO of IDB Lido Wealth, and will help to spearhead business development and expansion, as well as financial literacy and consultancy with the goal of enhancing client success across wealth horizons.

Established in 2021, IDB Lido Wealth is an institutional partnership and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), offering Lido’s portfolio management strategy, specifically its innovative real estate and hedging strategies, to the Bank’s domestic clients.

“Drew is a tremendous addition to our IDB Lido Wealth team, bringing years of experience to both private clients and small businesses across a large organization,” said Karan Kanapathipillai, CEO of IDB Lido Wealth. “In welcoming Drew to our team, we are taking the next steps in delivering sophisticated financial literacy and consultancy to help our clients achieve their unique goals, while we continue to advance on our aggressive growth agenda across our strategic regional presence”

Graves is a seasoned financial professional with more than 10 years of experience across wealth management, private and small business banking, financial literacy and educational leadership. In his new role, he will manage a growing book of client relationships to deliver impactful financial strategies to help clients and partners build and protect long-term wealth.

Prior to joining IDB Lido Wealth, he worked at J.P. Morgan, where he specialized in private client and small business relationship management. A former elementary school principal, Drew has leveraged his experience in education to lead firmwide calls on generational wealth planning, and has helped develop in-branch “Expert Advice Centers” and conducted financial literacy workshops for firm executives and their families.

Graves earned an MS in education from Dowling College, as well an Advanced Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership from Stony Brook University. He holds SIE, S6, S7, S63, and S66, which are currently inactive. Mr. Graves also holds the Series 65 license and is an insurance agent with Life and Health Insurance licenses.

About IDB Lido Wealth, LLC

IDB Lido Wealth, LLC ("IDB Lido") is an SEC-registered, New York-based investment adviser founded in 2021 as a joint venture between Lido Advisors, LLC and IDB Bank. However, such registration does not imply any level of skill or training. IDB Lido offers a variety of services, including, but not limited to, investment management and asset allocation, financial planning, family office services, and retirement and estate planning services. IDB Lido offers these services to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, pension, defined contribution plans, profit-sharing plans, trusts, estates, charitable organizations, corporations, and other types of business entities.

About Lido Advisors, LLC

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with over $20.6 billion in regulatory assets under management and more than 30 offices across the United States. The firm embraces an active approach to asset management focused on risk mitigation and access to alternative, core, and tactical investment strategies. Lido provides a family office experience to its clients with a deep commitment to personalized, comprehensive wealth planning and access to affiliated professionals providing bespoke tax, estate, and legacy solutions. Lido is focused on creating an innovative, high-touch client experience and becoming its clients' financial life partner. For more information, please visit www.lidoadvisors.com.

About Israel Discount Bank of New York ("IDBNY" or "IDB Bank")

IDB Bank is a New-York State-chartered commercial bank, a member of the FDIC, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank LTD., one of Israel's leading Banks. In addition to its Manhattan headquarters, IDB Bank operates full-service offices in California, Florida and the tristate area, including branch locations in Brooklyn, N.Y, Staten Island, N.Y and Short Hills, N.J. The Bank provides a complete range of private banking and commercial banking services to U.S and international clients.

For 70 years IDB Bank has built its business by fostering deep relationships with its clients, rapid decision-making, and the ability to develop custom-tailored solutions for both its domestic and international clientele.

