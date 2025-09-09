CISO Leader David Hahn Joins DTEX’s Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX , the trusted leader in insider risk management, today announced the appointment of David Hahn to its Advisory Board. With decades of experience building cybersecurity programs across industries, Hahn brings his expertise to DTEX during a critical period, as growing AI-powered threats and geopolitical tensions raise the stakes for every organization. For enterprises to continue to thrive in the modern threat landscape, proactively addressing insider risk is more essential now than ever.

A former Chief Security Officer of Silicon Valley Bank and Senior Vice President and Group Information Security Officer at Wells Fargo, Hahn has also led security programs at SaaS companies including CDK Global and Intuit. He was also Vice President and CISO of Hearst, one of the world’s largest media companies. Hahn now serves as CISO Operating Partner at Ballistic Ventures, a venture capital firm with the mission of funding and incubating innovations in cybersecurity.

“A lot has changed since I took my first security leadership position, but one constant has been the presence and impact of insider threats,” said Hahn. “It’s a complex issue, but I’ve always believed in the problem-solving power of teams connected with the right people and tools. DTEX’s platform empowers organizations to understand their internal threat landscape while giving them the tools they need to mitigate risks before security incidents occur. I’m excited to support this team as it finds new ways to help customers stay one step ahead of insider threats.”

DTEX’s 2025 Cost of Insider Risks Global Report reveals that 65% of organizations with an insider risk management program said it was the only security strategy that enabled them to preempt a breach. Neglecting this avenue of protection contributes to massive losses: the total average annual cost of insider incidents in 2025 climbed to $17.4M USD. Boards across industries are prioritizing strategies that protect their organizational assets while defending against insider threats to maintain trust in an increasingly challenging environment.

“On behalf of everyone at DTEX, we are delighted to welcome David Hahn to the DTEX Advisory Board,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX. “David’s broad expertise and connections across the field of cybersecurity, including his continual exposure to leading-edge innovators from his work at Ballistic Ventures, is critical for our mission to protect organizations across industries and borders from insider risks.”

Hahn joins a respected group of leaders on the DTEX Advisory Board, including cyber defense and national security expert Kevin Mandia, The Honorable Sue Gordon, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Rear Admiral (Ret.) Mike Studeman, former Commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence.

Hahn's addition to the DTEX Advisory Board reinforces the company's commitment to providing unparalleled insider risk management. With his extensive background added to the collective expertise of the board, DTEX is poised to further innovate and empower organizations to proactively defend against insider threats.

About DTEX

DTEX is the trusted leader in insider risk management, transforming how organizations protect their data with proactive strategies that prevent insider risks from becoming data breaches. The DTEX Platform is powered by advanced AI built on industry-leading behavioral research to deliver continuous visibility, context, and early detection of emerging risks. This is the foundation for DTEX Insider Risk Management (IRM) and Risk-Adaptive Data Loss Prevention (DLP).

By delivering a holistic solution that unifies behavioral intelligence, data protection, and real-time risk detection, DTEX empowers organizations to modernize security, strengthen data protection, and build a workforce that is both trusted and protected. With DTEX, organizations can excel confidently, knowing their people and data are secure — always with privacy by design.

To learn more about DTEX, please visit dtexsystems.com

Connect with DTEX: LinkedIn | X | YouTube