BrightWork Unveils New Features for BrightWork 365 Enhancing Microsoft Teams Integration and Project Management

Boston, Massachusetts , Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightWork, a leader in project and portfolio management solutions, has announced the latest release of BrightWork 365, introducing a suite of new features designed to enhance Microsoft Teams integration and streamline project management processes. Built on Microsoft 365 and the Power Platform, BrightWork 365 continues to empower organizations to deliver projects successfully.





The new release offers flexible Microsoft Teams integration, allowing project managers to specify designated Teams channels for their projects, independent of program-level configurations. This flexibility extends to modifying or removing Teams channels at any time, with a new channel picker feature enabling users to quickly view all associated channels. Additionally, users will now see user-friendly channel names instead of URLs, facilitating easier collaboration.

Document management within BrightWork 365 has also been enhanced, providing users with the ability to designate specific SharePoint Online or Microsoft Teams locations for document storage. This feature enhances collaboration and security by allowing users to tailor their document storage directly within the BrightWork 365 environment.

Centralized management of approvals is now possible with the new BrightWork Approvals section in the Admin Area. Approval coordinators and the BrightWork PMO Manager can manage all approvals centrally, with new features allowing for better oversight and control of the approval process.

The "Copy to New Project" functionality offers a faster way to create new projects by copying existing projects, saving time and effort for project managers. This feature allows for the copying of pre-selected fields and data, ensuring consistency and efficiency in project setup.

Improved status reporting capabilities now include the ability to add external email recipients and customize status report names for greater context. The status report generation time has been significantly reduced, enhancing the overall efficiency of project communication.

Additional updates include expanded Gantt view mode options, allowing users to focus on project schedules with fewer distractions, and the addition of a new "Task Work (Hours)" field to work-related forms, providing resources with a clear view of individual work hours.

"This release represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing flexible and powerful project management solutions," said Billy Guinan, Marketing Manager of BrightWork. "By enhancing Microsoft Teams integration and streamlining key processes, BrightWork 365 continues to set the standard for project management excellence."

With these updates, BrightWork 365 reaffirms its position as a leading solution for organizations seeking to improve project visibility, standardize processes, and deliver better results.

About BrightWork



BrightWork helps organisations plan, manage, and deliver projects successfully with BrightWork 365, a project and portfolio management solution built on Microsoft 365 and the Power Platform. Combining ready-to-use templates, dashboards, and reporting with the collaborative power of Microsoft Teams and Power BI, BrightWork enables teams to improve project visibility, standardise processes, and deliver better results.

