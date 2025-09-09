RED DIGITAL CINEMA Unveils Streamlined V-RAPTOR XE 8K Cinema Camera; More Info at B&H

RED DIGITAL CINEMA has a new camera, the V-RAPTOR XE, featuring a stunning 8K large format global shutter sensor alongside more traditional frame rates.

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce the RED DIGITAL CINEMA is bringing its 8K large format global shutter sensor to a wider audience with the V-RAPTOR XE, a new iteration of the popular cinema camera that features the “Essentials” at a more accessible price point. Capable of 8K capture at up to 60p, the XE still includes two 12G-SDI ports, in-body cloud integration, and a host of raw recording formats. The camera is available by itself in RF-mount or Z-mount, or as a Cine Essentials Pack with a touchscreen LCD and eND PL-mount adapter.

The RED V-RAPTOR XE has the same 40.96 x 21.6mm full-frame CMOS sensor as its larger siblings, but its recording capabilities are scaled back. You can capture 8K up to 60p, 6K up to 80p, 5K up to 96p, 4K up to 120p, and 2K up to 240p. Those frame rates are about half of what the mainline V-RAPTOR bodies can do.

Expect similar R3D and ProRes recording formats as the V-RAPTOR [X], as well as the same size and weight - 5.89” x 4.5” x 4.3" and 4.03 lb. The XE uses the same CFexpress Type B cards, as well as similar Cloud Upload integration with Frame.io or AWS, compatibility with RED Control apps, and the ability to record simultaneous ProRes proxies. As previously mentioned, the body maintains two independent 12G-SDI outputs for monitoring.

The XE is compatible with accessories from the V-RAPTOR [X], including the 5-Pin to Dual XLR Adapter, Compact EVF, Compact Top Handle, Tactical Top Plate, and more. The XE loses the Broadcast Color space and Global Vision features from the V-RAPTOR [X], including Extended Highlights and Phantom Track, but RED says users can still expect 17+ stops of dynamic range, the brand’s latest autofocus system, and shutter scan times around 8ms.

Dropping alongside the XE is a new Firmware 2.1 update for V-RAPTOR bodies that allows variable ND changes over Wi-Fi, with increments as low as 1/100th of a stop. RED is also offering a trade-in program for those looking to upgrade their KOMODO or KOMODO-X to one of the V-RAPTOR models.

