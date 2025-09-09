HTX Celebrates 12th Anniversary with Ethereum APY Boosts and Global User Rewards





PANAMA CITY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the occasion of its 12th Anniversary, HTX, a world-leading one-stop crypto trading platform, has announced a series of promotional campaigns through HTX Earn. As part of the “HTX Earn Bonanza,” the platform is offering users exclusive APY booster coupons of up to 12% and annualised yields of up to 6% on ETH, alongside enhanced opportunities across stablecoins and other mainstream crypto assets. The campaign underscores HTX’s commitment to delivering competitive returns, flexible investment options, and long-term value to its global community of crypto investors.

On September 2, BlockBeats reported that Alibaba founder Jack Ma indirectly held about 11.15% of Yunfeng Financial through Yunfeng Fund. Yunfeng Financial has accumulated 10,000 ETH in the open market at a total investment cost of approximately $44 million. The purchased ETH has been categorized as part of the Group's "investment assets".

This is not the first time a Chinese enterprise has publicly purchased crypto. As early as 2021, Hong Kong-listed tech company Meitu made its first move into digital assets through a subsidiary, acquiring 15,000 ETH (around $22.1 million) and 379 BTC (nearly $17.9 million). Subsequently, the company liquidated its holdings between late 2024 and early 2025, successfully doubling its net profit. Now, another heavyweight figure in China's tech sector is indirectly adding crypto assets to corporate reserves, highlighting mainstream capital’s shifting stance on digital assets as part of modern asset allocation.

Ethereum Market Gaining Momentum: Bullish Trend Likely to Continue

At the same time, Ethereum's market performance has been particularly strong. According to CoinMarketCap, as of early September 2025, ETH had surged25% from its mid-year low, peaking at $4,956. It has since pulled back to around $4,430, with a market cap of $533.2 billion. Multiple institutions predict further upside of ETH this year, driven by ETF inflows, rising institutional holdings, and favorable regulatory changes.



Meanwhile, despite Bitcoin's weaker short-term momentum, significant capital is rotating from BTC into ETH, fueling an "institutional bull market" for Ethereum. Investors are increasingly anticipating that ETH’s strength will eventually spark a broader rally across altcoins.

Join HTX Earn with Ethereum: HTX Earn Bonanza with APY Boost of up to 6% on ETH

As a world-leading one-stop crypto trading platform, HTX has long been committed to building a diverse suite of yield products. HTX Earn offers users products that combine the dual advantages of "flexible deposits and withdrawals + returns far above traditional products", spanning Simple Earn products for stablecoin deposits and mainstream crypto assets, as well as advanced structured products. Meanwhile, HTX Earn regularly launches APY boost campaigns, including for ETH, offering users even higher annualized returns. For everyday investors, HTX Earn has become the go-to platform for crypto savings and asset growth.

Right now, HTX is celebrating its 12th Anniversary with the "HTX Earn Bonanza". All users who subscribe to designated mainstream cryptos can receive airdropped APY booster coupons of up to12% and enjoy APYs of up to 6% on ETH. Additionally, HTX provides ETH holders with steady yield opportunities, including Simple Earn, structured products, and ETH staking (such as ETH 2.0), all with low entry thresholds and flexible redemption. In this way, ETH holders can stake and earn annualized returns. This suits both long-term ETH holders and short-term participants looking to balance yield and liquidity.





At the same time, HTX Earn is rolling out APY boosts for a range of flexible stablecoin products, with returns reaching 10-20%, well above traditional bank deposits or U.S. Treasury yields. Cryptos such as USDT, USDC, USD1, and USDD are all included. Specifically, new users on the platform can also unlock an exclusive limited-time offer of 100% APY.

As HTX marks its 12th anniversary, the fast-growing platform is committed to rewarding users worldwide with increasingly competitive products. The yield subsidies through HTX Earn are backed by the platform's strategic investment and the Group's resources, aiming to continuously enhancing user experience and boosting trading activity. HTX has now published its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves (PoR) for 35 consecutive months, consistently disclosing its reserve data and leading the industry in fund transparency. Backed by solid profitability and robust security, HTX has both the capacity and confidence to sustain these subsidies.

Buy In Now: Is Jack Ma Chasing the Peak or Strategically Buying the Dip?

From Jack Ma's indirect ETH purchase through Yunfeng Financial to Ethereum's strong market performance, the following trends can be observed:

Institutional Attitudes Are Shifting: Prominent figures and enterprises are allocating part of their reserves into ETH, underscoring its strategic role in diversified asset portfolios.

Prices Conditions Are Favorable Recently: ETH has surged significantly, and many institutions expect further growth.



From Jack Ma to retail investors, Ethereum is evolving from institutional experimentation to a mainstream component of wealth allocation. HTX Earn offers users diversified crypto investment portfolios with low entry barriers, flexible participation, and attractive yields, allowing small and medium investors to benefit from the appreciation of digital assets. By keeping up with HTX's latest updates, users can invest in crypto assets more rationally.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord . For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

Disclaimer: This content is provided by HTX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb49269a-e843-49e4-b531-80916a8d440b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a38021a1-2d63-4a0e-89d1-7d645aba6e33