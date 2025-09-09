DIFI Plugfest 2025 Opens September 8, Showcasing the Future of Digital Interoperability in Satellite Ground Systems

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) today announced details of its upcoming Plugfest Showcase Day, to be held on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at the Holzkirchen, Germany headquarters of WORK Microwave GmbH.

The Showcase will cap off the second European DIFI Plugfest (September 8–11), where member companies will test interoperability of digital SATCOM ground systems using Version 1.2.1 of the DIFI Standard (IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021). While the first three days are reserved for technical testing among DIFI members, Showcase Day opens the doors to the wider industry with keynote talks, demonstrations, and discussions on the future of interoperable digital ground infrastructure.

Speakers include leading voices from across the SATCOM ecosystem:

Angelo Ricciardi , SATCOM Space Segment Lead Engineer, NATO

, SATCOM Space Segment Lead Engineer, NATO Dr. Amina Boubendir , Head of Research and Standardisation, Airbus Defence & Space

, Head of Research and Standardisation, Airbus Defence & Space Zachary Amodeo , Systems Engineer, Viasat

, Systems Engineer, Viasat Thomas Fröhlich, CEO, WORK Microwave



“DIFI’s Showcase Day is the best opportunity this year to witness how interoperability is evolving from a concept to a commercial and operational reality,” said Stuart Daughtridge, DIFI Chairman and Head of Advanced Technology at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. “We are thrilled to once again open this event to the wider community and show real-world progress driven by the DIFI Standard.”

Thomas Fröhlich, CEO of WORK Microwave, added: “The DIFI standard is redefining flexibility and modularity in ground segment design. At the Showcase, visitors will see firsthand what the future of SATCOM infrastructure looks like — open, interoperable, and ready for tomorrow’s network demands. We are honored to be this year’s host.”

ABOUT DIFI

The Digital Intermediate Frequency (IF) Interoperability Consortium, or DIFI, has created a standard that enforces interoperability on digital IF/RF technology. Digital IF was developed to overcome the limitations of analog systems but, today, vendor lock-in prevents it from delivering seamless interoperability and severely limits its adoption. A truly interoperable digital IF, on the other hand, will enable transformation to a virtualized ground segment, reducing the total cost of ownership and significantly boosting network and terminal agility and scalability. Compliance with the DIFI standard will ensure that satellite ground segments can seamlessly adapt to rapidly changing space-layer payloads, orbits, and constellations. Ultimately, DIFI promises to elevate the resilience, performance, and capabilities of satellite networks and enable a digital transformation that integrates satellites seamlessly into the larger telecom, IT and GIS markets.

A full list of DIFI members and information about membership can be found at https://dificonsortium.org/members/

Contact:

Joni Sterlacci, Program Manager, j.sterlacci@isto.org

ABOUT WORK MICROWAVE

WORK Microwave is a leading provider of innovative microwave technology, dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions tailored to the needs of its customers and partners. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, WORK Microwave continuously sets industry standards in SATCOM, Virtualization, Laser Communication, Defence Electronics, and Microwave Sensors.

Contact:

Joerg Friedrich, Marketing Manager, joerg.friedrich@work-microwave.com