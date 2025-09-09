AMERANT BANK PARTNERS WITH THE MIAMI DOLPHINS & HARD ROCK STADIUM

Coral Gables, FL, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice, today announced a multi-year partnership making Amerant the “Hometown Bank” of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. This new partnership further reinforces Amerant Bank’s commitment to supporting major league sports across the south Florida market.

“At Amerant Bank, we believe the power of partnerships is what drives meaningful connections and growth. Becoming the Hometown Bank of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium allows us to not only build brand awareness but also create exclusive experiences for our customers and communities,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “This partnership is a perfect fit with our strategy of aligning with well-respected organizations in the markets we serve, and we’re proud to stand alongside the Dolphins as we continue delivering value both on and off the field.”

“We are excited to partner with Amerant Bank as the Hometown Bank of Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Dolphins,” said Jason Green, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Dolphins. “As two organizations with deep roots and a long-standing commitment to the South Florida community, we look forward to celebrating and supporting the region we both call home.”

The partnership includes the Hometown Bank designation as well as a robust presence of the Amerant Bank brand in locations throughout Hard Rock Stadium, including entitlement of The NINE – one of Hard Rock Stadiums premier luxury hospitality experiences.

Additional partnership details include:

Hospitality and entertainment opportunities for Amerant clients and customers.

Support of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

Use of the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium trademarks for promotional purposes.

Amerant Bank has complemented its banking center expansion plans across South and Central Florida with an extensive program of strategic, multi-year sports partnerships, which in addition to the Dolphins, includes Amerant Bank Arena, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Miami Marlins, Miami Heat, and 2X defending Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers.

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is Florida’s bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 45 years, including subsidiary Amerant Investments. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida. The team began playing in 1966 and joined the NFL with the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The franchise has won two Super Bowls – in the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons – five conference championships and 13 division titles. The Dolphins remain the only franchise in NFL history to complete an undefeated season, going a perfect 17-0 in 1972. The team plays home games at Hard Rock Stadium and trains at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit MiamiDolphins.com.

About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination and curator of world-class events. The best-in-class venue is home to the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami Hurricanes football team, the Orange Bowl, Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open presented by Itaú, major concerts, the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game and FIFA World Cup 2026™. Due to its overall sustainability efforts, the multifunctional venue holds Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification and FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating. For more information, visit hardrockstadium.com.

