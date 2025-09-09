Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Financial Results

Power Product Sales Growth

Income from Operations Up $8.6 Million

Third Straight Quarter of Strong Free Cash Flow and Net Debt Reduction

Fiscal 2026 Guidance Affirmed

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, lighting, and power distribution applications, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 ended August 2, 2025.

Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Results

Net sales were $240.5 million

Electric and hybrid vehicle applications were 19% of net sales

Income from operations was $1.1 million

Pre-tax loss was $6.1 million; adjusted pre-tax loss was $5.1 million

Net loss was $10.3 million, or a loss of $0.29 per diluted share

Adjusted net loss was $7.8 million, or a loss of $0.22 per diluted share

Net cash provided by operating activities was $25.1 million; free cash flow was $18.0 million

Total debt of $323.4 million, up from $317.6 million at the end of fiscal 2025

Net debt of $202.3 million, down from $214.0 million at the end of fiscal 2025



Management Comments

President and Chief Executive Officer Jon DeGaynor said, “The Methode transformation journey made further progress in the quarter and is firmly on track, as we continued to reduce costs and improve execution. A $9 million increase in operating income on $18 million in lower sales is clear evidence of that progress. Our data center business grew again and remains on pace for a strong year. The overall business delivered strong free cash flow for the third quarter in a row, and we have now reduced our net debt by $41 million over the last three quarters.”

Mr. DeGaynor concluded, “I am very proud of the hard work that the Methode team has put into our transformation, and the progress is tangible. For fiscal 2026, we are affirming our expectation to double EBITDA as a result of our operational improvements despite an approximately $100 million decline in sales driven by lower EV demand.”

Consolidated Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Methode's net sales were $240.5 million, compared to $258.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. The decrease was mainly due to lower volume in the Automotive segment driven by weaker activity in North America, which was partially offset by higher volume in the Industrial segment driven by power products, including for data center applications, and lighting for off-road equipment. Foreign currency translation increased net sales by $7.4 million as compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

Income from operations was $1.1 million, compared to a loss of $7.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Income from operations as a percentage of net sales was 0.5%, compared to negative 2.9% in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Gross profit was similar to the prior-year quarter despite the lower net sales. The improvement in income from operations was primarily due to $9.6 million in lower selling and administrative expenses than the prior-year quarter due to lower professional fees and compensation expense. Adjusted income from operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $2.0 million, compared to a loss of $4.7 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. The adjusted income from operations excluded expenses of $0.9 million for restructuring costs and asset impairment charges.



Net loss was $10.3 million or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $18.3 million or $0.52 per diluted share in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $7.8 million or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $10.9 million or $0.31 per diluted share in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. The adjusted net loss excluded a $1.7 million valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, $0.7 million for restructuring costs and asset impairment charges, $0.5 million for the partial write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs, and a $0.4 million net gain on the sale of non-core assets.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of Intangibles), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $14.7 million or 6.1% of net sales, compared to $5.8 million or 2.2% of net sales in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $15.7 million, compared to $9.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA excluded $0.9 million for restructuring costs and asset impairment charges, $0.6 million for the partial write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs, and a $0.5 million net gain on the sale of non-core assets.

Debt was $323.4 million at the end of the quarter, up from $317.6 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Foreign currency translation drove most of the increase. Net debt, a non-GAAP financial measure defined as debt less cash and cash equivalents, was $202.3 million, down from $214.0 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $25.1 million for the quarter, compared to $10.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant, and equipment, was $18.0 million, compared to a negative $2.7 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. The increase in free cash flow was primarily due to improvements in working capital and a reduction in purchases of property, plant and equipment.

Segment Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Comparing the Automotive segment’s quarter to the same quarter of fiscal 2025,

Net sales were $106.1 million, down from $134.8 million. Net sales decreased by $28.7 million or 21.3% mostly due to lower volume in North America. Foreign currency translation increased net sales by $3.8 million as compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

Loss from operations was $12.5 million, compared to a loss of $5.7 million in the prior year. The higher loss was mainly driven by the lower sales volume in North America, which was partially offset by lower selling and administrative, freight, and warranty expenses.

Comparing the Industrial segment’s quarter to the same quarter of fiscal 2025,

Net sales were $123.5 million, up from $111.5 million. Net sales increased by $12.0 million or 10.8% driven primarily by higher demand for power products, including for data center applications, and lighting products for off-road equipment, which was partially offset by lower demand for lighting products in the commercial vehicle market. Foreign currency translation increased net sales by $3.6 million as compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

Income from operations was $26.5 million, up from $16.9 million. Income from operations was 21.5% of net sales, up from 15.2%. The improvement was driven by the increased sales volume as well as lower selling and administrative and freight expenses.

Comparing the Interface segment’s quarter to the same quarter of fiscal 2025,

Net sales were $10.9 million, down from $12.2 million. The decrease was from lower volume of touch panels for appliances.

Income from operations was $3.0 million, up from $1.9 million. Income from operations was 27.5% of net sales, up from 15.6%. The increase was due to product sales mix.



Guidance

For fiscal 2026, the company affirmed its previous guidance expectation for net sales to be in a range of $900 to $1,000 million and EBITDA to be in a range of $70 to $80 million with the second half of the fiscal year expected to be higher than the first half.

This guidance is based on the current market outlook based on third party forecasts and customer projections and the current U.S. tariff policy. The guidance is subject to change due to a variety of factors including tariffs, the successful launch of multiple new programs, the ultimate take rates on EV programs, success and timing of cost recovery actions, inflation, global economic instability, supply chain disruptions, transformation and restructuring efforts, potential impairments, any acquisitions or divestitures, and legal matters.

Conference Call

The company will conduct a conference call and webcast tomorrow, September 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CDT to review financial and operational highlights led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon DeGaynor, and Chief Financial Officer, Laura Kowalchik.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A simultaneous webcast can be accessed through the company’s website, www.methode.com, on the Investors page.

A replay of the teleconference will be available shortly after the call through September 24, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010 and providing passcode 52837. A webcast replay will also be available on the company’s website, www.methode.com, on the Investors page.

METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in millions, except per-share data) Three Months Ended August 2, 2025 July 27, 2024 (13 Weeks) (13 Weeks) Net sales $ 240.5 $ 258.5 Cost of products sold 197.0 213.9 Gross profit 43.5 44.6 Selling and administrative expenses 36.6 46.2 Amortization of intangibles 5.8 5.9 Income (loss) from operations 1.1 (7.5 ) Interest expense, net 5.9 4.8 Other expense, net 1.3 0.8 Pre-tax loss (6.1 ) (13.1 ) Income tax expense 4.2 5.2 Net loss $ (10.3 ) $ (18.3 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.29 ) $ (0.52 ) Diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.52 ) Cash dividends per share $ 0.07 $ 0.14





METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except share and per-share data) August 2, 2025 May 3, 2025 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121.1 $ 103.6 Accounts receivable, net 215.6 241.0 Inventories 190.9 194.1 Income tax receivable 5.7 4.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15.9 17.1 Total current assets 549.2 559.9 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 224.5 221.6 Goodwill 173.9 172.7 Other intangible assets, net 234.9 238.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 22.1 23.7 Deferred tax assets 37.8 37.8 Pre-production costs 28.7 31.7 Other long-term assets 20.2 20.0 Total long-term assets 742.1 745.9 Total assets $ 1,291.3 $ 1,305.8 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 123.5 $ 125.9 Accrued employee liabilities 25.9 32.0 Other accrued liabilities 45.6 50.2 Short-term operating lease liabilities 7.4 7.4 Short-term debt 0.2 0.2 Income tax payable 17.0 17.5 Total current liabilities 219.6 233.2 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 323.2 317.4 Long-term operating lease liabilities 16.8 18.2 Other long-term liabilities 16.7 16.9 Deferred tax liabilities 26.9 26.8 Total long-term liabilities 383.6 379.3 Total liabilities 603.2 612.5 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.50 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 36,563,766 shares and 37,151,365 shares issued as of August 2, 2025 and May 3, 2025, respectively 18.3 18.6 Additional paid-in capital 193.3 191.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23.0 ) (29.8 ) Treasury stock, 1,346,624 shares as of August 2, 2025 and May 3, 2025 (11.5 ) (11.5 ) Retained earnings 511.0 524.2 Total shareholders' equity 688.1 693.3 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,291.3 $ 1,305.8





METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

(in millions) Three Months Ended August 2, 2025 July 27, 2024 (13 Weeks) (13 Weeks) Operating activities: Net loss $ (10.3 ) $ (18.3 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14.9 14.1 Stock-based compensation expense 1.2 2.2 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.3 0.2 Partial write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs 0.6 1.2 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (0.5 ) — Impairment of long-lived assets — 0.3 Inventory obsolescence 1.7 2.0 Change in deferred income taxes 0.5 (0.5 ) Other (1.0 ) 0.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 28.3 14.4 Inventories 2.8 (35.1 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6.2 (5.8 ) Accounts payable (6.2 ) 32.4 Other liabilities (13.4 ) 3.5 Net cash provided by operating activities 25.1 10.9 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7.1 ) (13.6 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1.3 — Net cash used in investing activities (5.8 ) (13.6 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (0.4 ) (0.5 ) Repayments of finance leases (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Debt issuance costs (1.6 ) (1.8 ) Purchases of common stock — (1.6 ) Cash dividends (2.8 ) (5.1 ) Proceeds from borrowings 78.5 — Repayments of borrowings (78.1 ) (39.1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4.5 ) (48.2 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2.7 0.7 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 17.5 (50.2 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 103.6 161.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 121.1 $ 111.3 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 4.8 $ 3.3 Income taxes, net of refunds $ 5.7 $ 3.7 Operating lease obligations $ 2.2 $ 2.3





METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited)

(in millions) Three Months Ended August 2, 2025 July 27, 2024 (13 Weeks) (13 Weeks) EBITDA: Net loss $ (10.3 ) $ (18.3 ) Income tax expense 4.2 5.2 Interest expense, net 5.9 4.8 Amortization of intangibles 5.8 5.9 Depreciation 9.1 8.2 EBITDA 14.7 5.8 Transformation costs * — 2.2 Partial write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs 0.6 1.2 Restructuring costs and asset impairment charges 0.9 0.6 Net gain on sale of non-core assets (0.5 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 15.7 $ 9.8 * Represents professional fees related to the Company's cost reduction initiative.





Three Months Ended August 2, 2025 July 27, 2024 (13 Weeks) (13 Weeks) Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25.1 $ 10.9 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7.1 ) (13.6 ) Free cash flow $ 18.0 $ (2.7 )





August 2, 2025 May 3, 2025 Net Debt: Short-term debt $ 0.2 $ 0.2 Long-term debt 323.2 317.4 Total debt 323.4 317.6 Less: cash and cash equivalents (121.1 ) (103.6 ) Net debt $ 202.3 $ 214.0



