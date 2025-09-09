Globavend Presents First Half 2025 Financial Results

PERTH, Australia, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (“Globavend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GVH), an emerging e-commerce logistics services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2025.
“We are thrilled to report a 63.7% increase in revenue for the first half 2025,” said Frank Yau, CEO at Globavend. “The continued increase in revenue marked an accelerated growth of our business”.
About Globavend Holdings Limited
Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.
|GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND MARCH 31, 2025
(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)
|September 30,
2024
|March 31,
2025
|US$
|US$
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,296,462
|$
|915,151
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,684,644
|1,151,308
|Interest receivable from a director
|-
|10,659
|Deposits and prepayment
|203,178
|13,699
|Deposits – related party
|-
|897,436
|Deferred costs
|374,286
|1,684,316
|Contract assets
|897,409
|697,232
|Taxes recoverable
|-
|95,694
|Total current assets
|$
|5,455,979
|$
|5,465,495
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Property, plant, equipment, net
|$
|123,101
|$
|87,932
|Right-of-use assets, operating lease
|32,711
|16,646
|Deposits and prepayment
|1,743,423
|783,487
|Deposits – related party
|600,000
|-
|Total non-current assets
|$
|2,499,235
|$
|888,065
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|7,955,214
|$
|6,353,560
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|649,183
|$
|520,942
|Accounts payable – related party
|1,627,269
|-
|Amount due to a director
|8,586
|-
|Other payables and accrued liabilities
|235,193
|155,248
|Taxes payables
|224,438
|-
|Operating lease liabilities - current
|$
|41,019
|20,800
|Total current liabilities
|$
|2,785,688
|$
|696,990
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|2,785,688
|$
|696,990
|Commitments
|-
|EQUITY
|Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 74,656 and 74,895 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively*
|14,931
|14,979
|Subscription receivable
|(13,125
|)
|(13,125
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,454,741
|3,491,481
|Retained earnings
|1,712,979
|2,163,235
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|5,169,526
|$
|5,656,570
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|7,955,214
|$
|6,353,560
|* Retrospectively applied for effect of reverse stock split on July 21, 2025
|GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2025
(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)
|For the six months ended
March 31,
|2024
|2025
|US$
(unaudited)
|US$
(unaudited)
|Revenue – third parties
|$
|8,384,790
|$
|13,723,478
|Revenue
|8,384,790
|13,723,478
|Cost of revenue - third parties
|4,007,266
|4,550,026
|Cost of revenue – related party
|2,719,028
|7,725,902
|Cost of revenue
|6,726,294
|12,275,928
|Gross Profit
|1,658,496
|1,447,550
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative expenses
|505,105
|658,292
|Total operating expenses
|$
|505,105
|$
|658,292
|Income from operations
|$
|1,153,391
|$
|789,258
|Other expense, net:
|Interest income
|29,323
|11,299
|Interest expense
|(1,612
|)
|(550
|)
|Other expense
|(142,178
|)
|(239,574
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(114,467
|)
|(228,825
|)
|Income before income taxes
|$
|1,038,924
|$
|560,433
|Income taxes provision
|140,129
|110,177
|Net income attributable to Globavend Holdings Limited
|$
|898,795
|$
|450,256
|Comprehensive income
|$
|898,795
|$
|450,256
|Earnings per share - Basic and diluted
|$
|12.57
|$
|6.01
|Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding*
|71,486
|74,895
|* Retrospectively applied for effect of reverse stock split on July 21, 2025