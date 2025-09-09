Globavend Presents First Half 2025 Financial Results

63.7% Revenue Increase

PERTH, Australia, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (“Globavend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GVH), an emerging e-commerce logistics services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2025.

“We are thrilled to report a 63.7% increase in revenue for the first half 2025,” said Frank Yau, CEO at Globavend. “The continued increase in revenue marked an accelerated growth of our business”.

About Globavend Holdings Limited
Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release may contain “forwardlooking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the improvement of the liquidity of our ordinary shares, the positive change in our public float and the strengthening of our balance sheet. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties related to global economic or market conditions, changes in our operating plans or funding requirements, changes in customer demands, changes to our supplier relationships, changes in the availability of labor and other employment needs, changes in the price of necessary expenses required to operate our business and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2024, and subsequent reports that the Company files with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forwardlooking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Globavend Holdings Limited
Wai Yiu Yau, Chairman and CEO
project@globavend.com (61) 8 6141 3263


GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND MARCH 31, 2025
(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)
 
 September 30,
2024		  March 31,
2025		 
 US$  US$ 
    (unaudited) 
ASSETS     
CURRENT ASSETS     
Cash and cash equivalents$2,296,462  $915,151 
Accounts receivable, net 1,684,644   1,151,308 
Interest receivable from a director -   10,659 
Deposits and prepayment 203,178   13,699 
Deposits – related party -   897,436 
Deferred costs 374,286   1,684,316 
Contract assets 897,409   697,232 
Taxes recoverable -   95,694 
Total current assets$5,455,979  $5,465,495 
        
NON-CURRENT ASSETS       
Property, plant, equipment, net$123,101  $87,932 
Right-of-use assets, operating lease 32,711   16,646 
Deposits and prepayment 1,743,423   783,487 
Deposits – related party 600,000   - 
Total non-current assets$2,499,235  $888,065 
TOTAL ASSETS$7,955,214  $6,353,560 
        
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY       
Current Liabilities       
Accounts payable$649,183  $520,942 
Accounts payable – related party 1,627,269   - 
Amount due to a director 8,586   - 
Other payables and accrued liabilities 235,193   155,248 
Taxes payables 224,438   - 
Operating lease liabilities - current$41,019   20,800 
Total current liabilities$2,785,688  $696,990 
        
TOTAL LIABILITIES$2,785,688  $696,990 
        
Commitments -     
        
EQUITY       
        
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 74,656 and 74,895 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively* 14,931   14,979 
Subscription receivable (13,125)  (13,125)
Additional paid-in capital 3,454,741   3,491,481 
Retained earnings 1,712,979   2,163,235 
Total shareholders’ equity$5,169,526  $5,656,570 
        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$7,955,214  $6,353,560 
 
*  Retrospectively applied for effect of reverse stock split on July 21, 2025



GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2025
(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)
 
 For the six months ended
March 31,		 
 2024  2025 
 US$
(unaudited)		  US$
(unaudited)		 
Revenue – third parties$8,384,790  $13,723,478 
Revenue 8,384,790   13,723,478 
        
Cost of revenue - third parties 4,007,266   4,550,026 
Cost of revenue – related party 2,719,028   7,725,902 
Cost of revenue 6,726,294   12,275,928 
        
Gross Profit 1,658,496   1,447,550 
        
Operating expenses:       
General and administrative expenses 505,105   658,292 
Total operating expenses$505,105  $658,292 
        
Income from operations$1,153,391  $789,258 
        
Other expense, net:       
Interest income 29,323   11,299 
Interest expense (1,612)  (550)
Other expense (142,178)  (239,574)
Total other expense, net (114,467)  (228,825)
        
Income before income taxes$1,038,924  $560,433 
Income taxes provision 140,129   110,177 
Net income attributable to Globavend Holdings Limited$898,795  $450,256 
        
Comprehensive income$898,795  $450,256 
        
Earnings per share - Basic and diluted$12.57  $6.01 
        
Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding* 71,486   74,895 
 
*  Retrospectively applied for effect of reverse stock split on July 21, 2025

