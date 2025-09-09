Globavend Presents First Half 2025 Financial Results

PERTH, Australia, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (“Globavend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GVH), an emerging e-commerce logistics services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2025.

“We are thrilled to report a 63.7% increase in revenue for the first half 2025,” said Frank Yau, CEO at Globavend. “The continued increase in revenue marked an accelerated growth of our business”.

About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain “forward‐looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the improvement of the liquidity of our ordinary shares, the positive change in our public float and the strengthening of our balance sheet. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties related to global economic or market conditions, changes in our operating plans or funding requirements, changes in customer demands, changes to our supplier relationships, changes in the availability of labor and other employment needs, changes in the price of necessary expenses required to operate our business and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2024, and subsequent reports that the Company files with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Globavend Holdings Limited

Wai Yiu Yau, Chairman and CEO

project@globavend.com (61) 8 6141 3263





GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND MARCH 31, 2025

(US$, except share data, or otherwise note) September 30,

2024 March 31,

2025 US$ US$ (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,296,462 $ 915,151 Accounts receivable, net 1,684,644 1,151,308 Interest receivable from a director - 10,659 Deposits and prepayment 203,178 13,699 Deposits – related party - 897,436 Deferred costs 374,286 1,684,316 Contract assets 897,409 697,232 Taxes recoverable - 95,694 Total current assets $ 5,455,979 $ 5,465,495 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant, equipment, net $ 123,101 $ 87,932 Right-of-use assets, operating lease 32,711 16,646 Deposits and prepayment 1,743,423 783,487 Deposits – related party 600,000 - Total non-current assets $ 2,499,235 $ 888,065 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,955,214 $ 6,353,560 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 649,183 $ 520,942 Accounts payable – related party 1,627,269 - Amount due to a director 8,586 - Other payables and accrued liabilities 235,193 155,248 Taxes payables 224,438 - Operating lease liabilities - current $ 41,019 20,800 Total current liabilities $ 2,785,688 $ 696,990 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 2,785,688 $ 696,990 Commitments - EQUITY Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 74,656 and 74,895 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively* 14,931 14,979 Subscription receivable (13,125 ) (13,125 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,454,741 3,491,481 Retained earnings 1,712,979 2,163,235 Total shareholders’ equity $ 5,169,526 $ 5,656,570 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 7,955,214 $ 6,353,560 * Retrospectively applied for effect of reverse stock split on July 21, 2025





