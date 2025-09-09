Remitly Announces Remitly One, A New All-in-One Financial Membership for Global Life

SEATTLE, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced the launch of Remitly One, a new all-in-one financial membership designed to help customers move, manage, and grow their money across borders.

“For too long, managing money across borders has been harder, riskier, and more expensive than it should be,” said Matt Oppenheimer, Remitly Co-founder and CEO. “Remitly One is built to change that. It marks our evolution from a remittance provider to a trusted financial partner helping customers build stability, flexibility, and opportunity into their everyday lives.”

Remitly One launches today with a suite of Remitly products and benefits, including:

Remitly Flex , a flexible funding solution that enables customers to “send now, pay later” up to $250 with no interest. Eligible customers can access Flex for free, with funds available in three days, but members unlock instant access to funding, multiple withdrawals up to the approved limit, and flexible repayment.

, a flexible funding solution that enables customers to “send now, pay later” up to $250 with no interest. Eligible customers can access Flex for free, with funds available in three days, but members unlock instant access to funding, multiple withdrawals up to the approved limit, and flexible repayment. Remitly Wallet, a secure place for customers to hold money right in the Remitly app. Remitly Wallet is free to use, but Remitly One members earn a 4% annual boost cash reward on USD balances stored in their Remitly Wallet.

a secure place for customers to hold money right in the Remitly app. Remitly Wallet is free to use, but Remitly One members earn a 4% annual boost cash reward on USD balances stored in their Remitly Wallet. Remitly Card, spend directly from Remitly Wallet with a debit card with no foreign transaction fees. Available in early access to Remitly One members only.

spend directly from Remitly Wallet with a debit card with no foreign transaction fees. Available in early access to Remitly One members only. Cash Back Rewards enable Remitly One members to earn up to $5 cash back per month through simple financial activities like adding funds to their Wallet or setting up autopay for Flex.

“We’re moving from transactional to transformational with a trusted financial membership that grows with our customers,” said Ankur Sinha, Remitly Chief Product and Technology Officer.

Remitly also announced its planned expansion of benefits for Remitly One members:

Multi-Currency Accounts : Later this month, select eligible Remitly One members will be able to hold multiple currencies – including USDC stablecoins – directly in their Remitly Wallet.

: Later this month, select eligible Remitly One members will be able to hold multiple currencies – including USDC stablecoins – directly in their Remitly Wallet. Credit : Beginning in Spring 2026, U.S. customers will be able to open a Remitly line of credit to start establishing a U.S. credit history through simple activities like sending money.

: Beginning in Spring 2026, U.S. customers will be able to open a Remitly line of credit to start establishing a U.S. credit history through simple activities like sending money. Additional Rewards and Benefits: Remitly One members will receive access to third-party benefits such as identity protection and credit monitoring, as well as exclusive Remitly rewards.



Remitly One membership is available now to select eligible U.S. customers for a monthly fee of $9.99, with broader U.S. availability to follow by end of year. They are exploring support for additional countries in 2026 and beyond. For more information about Remitly One, please visit Remitly.events .

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

Ali Sylte

press@remitly.com