ROHM Develops an Ultra-Compact CMOS Op Amp Featuring Industry-Leading* Ultra-Low Circuit Current

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the development of the TLR1901GXZ, an ultra-compact CMOS operational amplifier (op amp) that achieves the industry’s lowest operating circuit current. Optimized for use as a sensing amplifier, this IC is ideally suited for space-constrained applications such as handheld measurement instruments, wearable devices, and indoor motion detectors.

As the demand continues to grow for more sophisticated control in battery-driven devices, the importance of sensors that detect parameters such as temperature, humidity, vibration, pressure, and flow rate – along with the op amps used to amplify these sensor signals – continues to rise. At the same time, greater miniaturization and energy savings in applications is a necessary step to realizing a sustainable society –placing similar demands on individual devices as well.

In response to these evolving market needs, ROHM has advanced its process, packaging, and proprietary Nano Energy™ circuit technologies to develop an op amp that addresses three key requirements: lower power consumption, higher accuracy, and compact size. The newly developed TLR1901GXZ achieves an ultra-compact footprint of less than 1mm2 by adopting a WLCSP (Wafer Level Chip Scale Package) with a fine ball pitch of 0.35mm while delivering an industry-leading low operating current of 160nA (typ.). This not only contributes to high-density mounting in space-constrained applications, but also to significantly extending battery life.

Moreover, the TLR1901GXZ features an exceptionally low input offset voltage of just 0.55mV (max.), ranking among the best in ultra-low current op amps – approx. 45% lower than typical products on the market. A maximum input offset voltage temperature drift of 7uV/°C further ensures high-accuracy performance across the operating temperature range.

Design flexibility can be enhanced by pairing the op amp with ROHM’s ultra-compact general-purpose resistors, such as the MCR004 (0402 mm / 01005 in) and MCR006 (0603 mm / 0201 in), for functions like gain adjustment. The MCR004 series includes the MCR004E, a fully lead-free, environmentally friendly option that support sustainable designs. Adapter boards featuring SSOP5 package ICs are offered as well to facilitate initial evaluation and replacement considerations.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to pursue further power savings in op amps by advancing both miniaturization and original ultra-low power technologies. At the same time, we are committed to improving device performance by reducing noise and offset, expanding power supply voltage ranges, and contributing to solving social issues through more precise application control.

Application Examples

• Consumer devices: wearables, smart devices, motion sensors, etc.

• Industrial equipment: gas detectors, fire alarms, handheld measurement instruments loggers, environmental sensors for IoT, etc.

Online Sales Information

Launch Date: Now

Online Distributors: DigiKey and Mouser

• Applicable Part No: TLR1901GXZ-E2

• IC-Mounted Adapter Board: TLR1901GXZ-EVK-001

Note: DigiKey™ and Mouser™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

What is Nano Energy™ Technology?

Nano Energy refers to proprietary ultra-low current consumption technology that achieves current consumption on the order of nano ampere (nA) by combining advanced analog technologies covering circuit design, layout, and processes utilizing ROHM’s vertically integrated production system.This contributes not only to extending the operating time of battery-powered IoT and mobile devices, but also improved efficiency in industrial and automotive equipment where increased power consumption is problematic.

https://www.rohm.com/support/nano

Nano Energy™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

* ROHM study, September 2025

