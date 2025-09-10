Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

September 10, at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala completes repurchasing own shares

Vaisala communicated on April 29, 2025, that its Board of Directors decided to exercise the authorization of the 2025 Annual General Meeting to repurchase own series A shares.

The repurchases started on May 6, 2025, and ended on September 9, 2025. During this period, Vaisala repurchased a total of 65,000 own series A shares for an average price of EUR 46.2327 per share. The shares were repurchased in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. Purchased shares will be used as a part of Vaisala’s incentive plans.

Following these repurchases, Vaisala has 180,290 series A treasury shares, which represents 0.54% of series A shares and 0.49% of total shares.





Additional information

Niina Ala-Luopa

+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Vaisala Corporation

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com