To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

 

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 22H, 32G og 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000955140032HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01-10-2028RF
DK000955159032HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01-04-2029RF
DK000955167332HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01-04-2029RF
DK000955175632GDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01-10-2028RF
DK000955183022HEUREuribor3 + interest rate spread01-04-2029RF
DK000955191332HEUREuribor3 + interest rate spread01-10-2030RF
DK000955205132HDKKCita6 + 0,50%01-07-2028RF
DK000955213532HDKKCibor3 + 0,16%01-04-2028RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

