To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 22H, 32G og 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009551400 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01-10-2028 RF DK0009551590 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01-04-2029 RF DK0009551673 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01-04-2029 RF DK0009551756 32G DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01-10-2028 RF DK0009551830 22H EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread 01-04-2029 RF DK0009551913 32H EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread 01-10-2030 RF DK0009552051 32H DKK Cita6 + 0,50% 01-07-2028 RF DK0009552135 32H DKK Cibor3 + 0,16% 01-04-2028 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment