Axi Expands Crypto Perpetuals as Derivatives Dominate Global Market

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto trading is increasingly being driven by perpetual futures contracts, which now account for nearly 70% of all Bitcoin volume and more than three-quarters of global derivatives activity, according to new data.

In response to the surge, global broker Axi has announced a major expansion of its crypto perpetuals lineup, adding over 150 contracts across leading and emerging digital assets. The move positions Axi as one of the few multi-asset brokers offering traders deep integration of crypto derivatives within a single, regulated platform.

Perpetuals Overtake Traditional Derivatives

Perpetual futures—often called “perps”—have overtaken spot and traditional derivatives to become the backbone of crypto markets. Research from Kaiko and other industry trackers shows:

68% of Bitcoin volume is now traded via perpetuals.

is now traded via perpetuals. 59% of total crypto activity in Q2 2025 came from perps alone.

came from perps alone. 76% of all derivatives volume is perp-driven, marking a sharp rise from previous years.

This rapid adoption underscores the shift toward leveraged, round-the-clock trading instruments that mirror the liquidity and accessibility of spot markets.

Axi’s Strategic Bet

“With perps driving most crypto activity, we’re broadening our offerings to meet traders where the market is going,” said Stuart Cooke, Head of New Business at Axi. “Our goal is to bring everything into one trusted ecosystem—perps, copy trading, mobile apps, and institutional-grade support.”

Key highlights of Axi’s expansion include:

More than 150 perpetual contracts across major and emerging coins.

across major and emerging coins. A fee structure designed to undercut major rivals like Binance and Bybit.

Why It Matters

As perpetuals dominate crypto derivatives, traders are increasingly demanding transparency, liquidity, and cost efficiency. Axi is pitching its platform as a safer, regulated alternative to offshore exchanges, with institutional-level clarity and customer service.

The broker says its competitive pricing and cross-product integration make it a contender in the fast-moving derivatives market, where trading volumes are projected to keep rising in line with broader institutional adoption.

