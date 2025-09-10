An extended pause in Canada’s turbulent transition from summer to winter

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The transition from summer to early fall has featured a dramatic contrast in temperatures across Canada. Autumnal conditions have already made early appearances across central Canada, including record breaking cold temperatures. However, we have also seen record shattering heat, especially in western Canada. Will the upcoming fall season continue to be a season of extremes?

“Fall is typically a turbulent and changeable season as we make the transition from summer to winter,” said Doug Gillham, Senior Meteorologist with The Weather Network. “However, during the heart of the fall season, from mid September through October, we expect an extended stretch of more consistent mild weather with fewer than the typical number of fall storms for most of Canada.”

The Weather Network ’s Fall Forecast predicts that warmer than normal temperatures will dominate through at least October across most of our country. This should provide periods of pleasant conditions for getting outside and enjoying Canada’s amazing fall foliage.

However, the relatively mild conditions are expected to come to an end during November with a return to a more active and changeable pattern, which is typical for late fall. This could include a rather abrupt transition into early winter for parts of Canada.

Below is a more detailed look at the conditions expected across Canada this fall:

Ontario & Quebec – After a chilly start to the season, warmer than normal temperatures are forecast to dominate during the heart of the fall season, including the second half of September and October. We also expect more sunshine and fewer than the typical number of fall storms through October. However, a more active pattern is expected to develop during November and we are closely watching the potential for a more abrupt transition into early winter.

British Columbia – Warmer than normal temperatures will dominate early in the season, but the heat will quickly fade as we progress through September and as we get deeper into the season we expect that temperatures will trend back to near seasonal. The fall storm season is forecast to arrive on schedule with a typical number of fall storms and rainy days. However, due to much warmer than normal water temperatures in the north Pacific we expect that precipitation totals will be above normal and we are concerned about the risk for excessive rain at times. At this point we expect that the ski season will be able to start close to on schedule.

The Prairies – Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to dominate through October. There will be some interruptions with shots of colder weather at times, but the heart of the fall season will feature extended periods of pleasant fall weather. However, we expect a flip in the pattern late in the season with a much colder and more active pattern developing for November. A strong start to winter is expected across the region.

Atlantic Canada – Fall is typically a tumultuous and changeable season, but this year we expect a more mild season, especially through October. Above normal temperatures are forecast to dominate with fewer than the typical number of fall storms. However, we will continue to keep a close eye on the Atlantic hurricane season as the one wild card to the season is the risk for the region to be impacted by the remnants of a tropical system. As the fall season comes to a close, we will be watching the potential for a more abrupt transition into early winter.

Northern Canada – Above normal temperatures are forecast to dominate, especially during the first half of the season, as we make the inevitable transition from summer to winter across the region. However, a more active pattern is expected to develop with near normal or above normal precipitation totals, and that will mean substantial snow and ice as we get deeper into the season.

The Weather Network: Fall 2025 Forecast Region Temperature Outlook Precipitation Outlook British Columbia Above normal central and east; Near normal west Above normal west and south; Near normal elsewhere Alberta Above normal Near normal Saskatchewan Above normal Near normal Manitoba Above normal Near normal Ontario Above normal Near normal; Above normal northeast Québec Above normal Near normal south and east; Above normal west, central & north The Maritimes and Newfoundland Above normal Near normal Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut Above normal NWT, eastern Yukon & most of Nunavut; Near normal western Yukon & northeast Nunavut Above normal most of Nunavut; Near normal elsewhere



Complete fall forecast details, including regional breakdowns, maps and charts are available on our seasonal page at theweathernetwork.com/fall .

