Bitget Futures Ranks in Top #3 For ETH Amidst New ATHs, Monthly Report Highlights

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released its August 2025 Transparency Report, showing its strengthened position as one of the most innovative and resilient players in the digital asset industry. The report reflects another month of product breakthroughs, record trading activity, and community-driven initiatives that continue to expand Bitget’s global influence.

August saw the launch of the industry’s first Real-World Asset (RWA) Index Perpetuals, marking a pivotal step in bridging traditional finance and decentralized markets. The product allows users to trade a dynamic basket of tokenized equities and indices in a single instrument, with flexible rebalancing and transparent pricing. In parallel, Bitget achieved a milestone of $750 billion in monthly derivatives volume, bringing its cumulative total to $11.5 trillion and earning recognition in CoinDesk’s Market Data Deep-Dive for leading ETH and SOL liquidity globally.

In August, Bitget continued its leadership in derivatives trading, ranking among the top 3 global exchanges for both Bitcoin and Ethereum futures open interest, according to The Block and Coinglass. Bitcoin futures on Bitget surpassed $10 billion, while Ethereum futures consistently held between $5–7 billion, with ETH open interest trending above $6 billion by month’s end.

Regional growth also accelerated with the rollout of the USD-based Wallet Card across Latin America, in partnership with Mastercard. This initiative empowered users in Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Guatemala to spend stablecoins at more than 150 million merchants worldwide. The introduction of instant Visa and Mastercard deposits further simplified fiat onboarding and expanded access to crypto for users across 140 currencies.

August also brought cultural impact at scale. From co-creating immersive Web3 experiences at UNTOLD Festival in Romania to strengthening local ecosystems at Blockchain Rio, GM Vietnam, and Coinfest Asia, Bitget reinforced its reputation as a brand that merges technology with culture. These activations coincided with the launch of GetAgent, an AI-powered trading assistant, and the record-breaking conclusion of the KCGI 2025 trading competition, which drew over 120,000 participants across 80 countries.

Bitget’s ecosystem token, BGB, also advanced during the month, with a burn of 60 million tokens and new utility integrations, supporting a 3% price increase and reinforcing its role at the heart of the platform. The exchange’s Proof-of-Reserves ratio remained strong at well above 1:1, with Bitcoin reserves trending near 200%, continuing to differentiate Bitget as a transparent and secure trading venue during volatile market phases.

Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget, said: “Every milestone we achieved in August reflects our belief that crypto is not just about building markets, but about shaping experiences that connect people, ideas, and opportunities. From pioneering RWA perpetuals to bringing Web3 to music festivals and classrooms, we are proving that finance, culture, and technology can move forward together. Our vision remains clear: to empower a truly global community and build the most trusted gateway into the future of digital assets.”

As Bitget moves into the final quarter of 2025, the exchange will continue to expand its ecosystem, strengthen global partnerships, and deliver new ways for users worldwide to engage with crypto on their own terms.

For the full August Transparency Report, visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/384f41cb-ba8a-4f1b-a58e-a8946616115f