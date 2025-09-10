Edge AI Market Size to Surpass USD 143.06 Billion by 2034 Driven by Real-Time Decision-Making and Low-Latency Demand

Ottawa, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global edge AI market size was valued at USD 21.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass around USD 143.06 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 21.04% from 2025 to 2034. The edge AI market is driven by the need for real-time decision-making and reduced latency across industries.



Edge AI Market Key Insights:

In terms of revenue, the global Edge AI market surpassed USD 25,650 million in 2024.

It is expected to cross USD 143,060 billion by 2034.

North America accounted for the highest market share of 40% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By component, the software segment contributed the largest market share in 2024.

By component, the edge cloud infrastructure segment is growing at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By end-user, the smart cities segment held the biggest market share in 2024.

By end-user, the automotive segment is expanding at a solid CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

Edge AI Market Overview

The edge AI market refers to the business surrounding the deployment of AI processing along with analytics on apparatus at the "edge" of a network, rather than in a centralized cloud server. The significance of the edge AI market lies in allowing real-time, low-latency decision-making by operating AI computations from the cloud to local devices, which is vital for industrial automation, autonomous systems, and healthcare. By processing sensitive information locally, edge AI reduces the amount of data that demands to be sent to the cloud, thereby enhancing user privacy and data security. Integrating AI abilities directly into edge devices simplifies along with accelerates the scaling of AI systems over various endpoints.

For instance, Edge AI can forecast equipment failures before they occur, decreasing downtime and maintenance expenses. It also plays a vital role in quality control, where it can instantly detect and mark defects in manufactured sections, ensuring that only items that meet the strictest quality standards proceed down the line.



Latest Trends in the Edge AI Market (2025)

1. Rapid Market Growth

The Edge AI market is expanding rapidly, with strong year-over-year growth expected as more industries adopt real-time, on-device AI processing.

2. Integration with 5G and IoT

The rollout of 5G networks is enabling ultra-fast, low-latency communication, fueling demand for Edge AI in smart cities, autonomous vehicles, smart manufacturing, and other IoT-driven applications.

Also Read@ Autonomous Vehicle Market Size Worth USD 4,450.34 Billion by 2034 Driven by AI Growth

3. AI Chip Innovation

There is a surge in the development of custom AI chips designed specifically for edge devices to deliver powerful computing capabilities while maintaining low power consumption.

4. Healthcare and Industrial Applications

Edge AI is transforming healthcare with real-time patient monitoring and diagnostics, while industries benefit from predictive maintenance, quality control, and automation.

Case Study: Edge AI in Predictive Healthcare Monitoring



A leading U.S.-based healthcare provider recently integrated Edge AI into its patient monitoring systems. Traditionally, hospitals relied on cloud-based analytics to process large volumes of patient data, which often led to delays in detecting critical health changes. By deploying Edge AI at the bedside—directly into monitoring devices—clinicians could analyze real-time patient vitals such as heart rate, oxygen levels, and blood pressure with minimal latency.

The results were significant:

Response time improved by 40% , enabling doctors to take immediate action during emergencies.



, enabling doctors to take immediate action during emergencies. Cloud bandwidth costs dropped by 25% , since only critical alerts and aggregated data were sent to central servers.



, since only critical alerts and aggregated data were sent to central servers. Data privacy was strengthened, as sensitive health data stayed on local devices instead of continuously transmitting to external systems.



This case demonstrates how Edge AI not only enhances clinical outcomes but also reduces operational costs and improves compliance with data privacy regulations. The same model is now being piloted in European hospitals, showing the scalability of edge-driven healthcare solutions.

Edge AI Market Opportunity

How does the ability to make instantaneous decisions and minimize latency act as an opportunity for the edge AI market?

Instantaneous decisions and minimal latency are core opportunities for the edge AI market because they allow crucial applications such as industrial robotics, autonomous vehicles, and real-time health monitoring to function safely and effectively. By keeping sensitive information on the device instead of transmitting it to the cloud, Edge AI provides greater privacy and even security. This is mainly valuable in sensitive sectors such as healthcare, where biometric information or personal health data can be processed locally.

Edge AI systems can continue to operate and make decisions even when network connectivity is unreliable or unavailable, ensuring continuous operation for critical tasks.

Edge AI Market Challenges

Why are limited computational resources a restraint for the edge AI market?

Limited computational resources are a major restraint on the edge AI market because most edge devices, like sensors and microcontrollers, shortage of the powerful processing, memory, and even storage required for complex AI models, forcing developers to use less capable, specialized optimization techniques or more generalized models that can be challenging to manage. Edge devices struggle to process huge amounts of real-time data locally, as their limited storage and even processing power can be easily overwhelmed by data-intensive applications. Managing as well as updating large, distributed networks of edge apparatus with varying hardware and resource constraints presents a significant problem for widespread implementation.

Edge AI Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 21.19 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 25.65 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 143.06 Billion CAGR (2025 to 2034) 21.04% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Component, End-user Industry, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Players Covered ADLINK Technology Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc, Gorilla Technology Group, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nutanix, Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, Viso.ai, and Others.



How Big is the U.S. Edge AI Market?

The U.S. edge AI market size is calculated at USD 7.18 billion in 2025 and is estimated to attain over USD 45.85 billion by 2034, growing at a strong CAGR of 21.29% from 2025 to 2034.

North America's commitment to data privacy and security standards encourages the adoption of edge AI, mainly in sensitive sectors like finance and healthcare, as edge processing can improve data protection by keeping sensitive data local. Due to the region's strong technological infrastructure, strong investments in AI, as well as a vibrant startup and tech giant ecosystem that fosters innovation in areas like automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing. Major tech firms such as Amazon, Google, NVIDIA, and Microsoft are heavily investing in and developing edge-driven AI platforms, while a vibrant startup ecosystem, supported by venture capital, boost innovation and diverse applications.

In March 2025, the Government of Canada is committed to holding up access to the latest compute infrastructure to protect Canada’s AI advantage and also empower researchers and industries to thrive. (Source: https://www.canada.ca)



Edge AI is booming in Asia-Pacific due to rapid industrialization, massive government support for smart manufacturing and cities, a large and growing consumer electronics market mainly in China, Japan, and South Korea, and the ongoing rollout of 5G networks. Industries like retail, manufacturing, and telecommunications need localized data processing, which edge AI offers more efficiently than cloud-based solutions. Edge AI processes information on local devices, decreasing latency and dependency on cloud servers, which is vital for many edge AI applications.

In September 2025, Digital Edge Holdings Pte. Ltd. and B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited celebrated the launch of their first joint data center in Thailand. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com)



Edge AI Market Segmentation Outlook

Component Outlook

The software segment dominated the edge AI market in 2024, because software solutions are important for enabling autonomous decision-making and even real-time processing, which are the core advantages of edge AI. Advances in model compression and even optimization permit complex AI to run on compact devices.

The edge cloud infrastructure segment is the fastest growing in the edge AI market during the forecast period, due to increasing need for low-latency applications, the proliferation of IoT devices, the demand for real-time AI and analytics, and the growth of autonomous systems such as robotics and drones. Artificial intelligence (AI) and even machine learning (ML) tasks, mainly for real-time insights and inference, are increasingly shifting to the edge, creating a need for localized, powerful computing infrastructure. Edge deployments can improve power consumption and also support sustainability goals by decreasing the energy required to transmit massive amounts of information to distant data centers.

End-user industry Outlook

The smart cities segment held the largest share in the edge AI market in 2024, because they generate huge amounts of real-time data from widespread IoT apparatus and sensors, necessitating localized, low-latency processing for vital applications such as traffic management, energy optimization, and public safety. Edge AI assists optimize numerous city functions, including public transportation, traffic flow, energy consumption, and even waste management, contributing to greater efficiency. Processing data at the edge decreases the amount of bandwidth required to transmit data to the cloud, which is important for large-scale smart city deployments.

The automotive segment shows a significant growth in the edge AI market during the forecast period, due to the critical demand for real-time decision-making in autonomous vehicles, which need low-latency processing directly on the vehicle. Edge AI permits vehicles to react immediately to their surroundings, improving safety by reducing accidents and enhancing operational efficiency via features such as real-time traffic management and predictive maintenance. In automotive manufacturing, edge AI permits real-time monitoring and also control of production processes, contributing to increased quality, decreased downtime, less waste, and lower operational expenses.

Edge AI Market Top Companies

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Nutanix, Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Viso.ai

Amazon.com, Inc

Gorilla Technology Group

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Edge AI Market Recent Developments

In June 2025, Lattice Semiconductor declared that the Lattice as well as NVIDIA Edge AI Solution was stated “AI Edge Solution of the Year” at the 2025 AI Breakthrough Awards. The edge AI solution combines the Lattice CertusPro-NX Sensor to Ethernet Bridge Board with the NVIDIA Holoscan platform to deliver a flexible, full-stack platform for real-time data acquisition and processing. (Source: https://ir.latticesemi.com)



In December 2024, STMicroelectronics, one of Europe's biggest computer chip companies, started a new series of microcontrollers, its first for so-called edge AI and even machine learning. The French Italian firm expects the STM32N6 series to find applications in user and industrial electronics to perform image and also audio processing that would otherwise need larger computers or data centres. (Source: https://www.reuters.com)

Edge AI Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Component

Software

Hardware

Edge Cloud Infrastructure

Services



By End-user Industry

Smart Cities

Manufacturing

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Government

Energy

IT & Telecom

Retail

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



