17th Monaco Classic Week gets underway, a fleet of 150 boats displayed at Yacht Club de Monaco Marina





MONACO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 17th Monaco Classic Week gets underway. From 10 to 13 September a veritable flotilla will fill the YCM Marina with a fleet of 150 boats displayed along the quays open to the public, showcasing over a century of living maritime heritage. Races start tomorrow at 2 pm.

Some 50 sailing yachts are expected including 20 over a hundred years old, like the gaff cutters Kismet (1898) and Viola (1908), or Madcap (1874), the oldest pilot cutter still in working order.

Among these centenarians, some will also be celebrating remarkable anniversaries, like the 140 years of Partridge (1885) and the 110 years of Mariette of 1915.

Others open their decks to international delegations. These include the 15M IR Mariska (1908) and her American crew from the Manhattan Yacht Club, who are regular attendees, and the gaff ketch Black Swan (1899), which is welcoming a delegation from the Amaala Yacht Club in Saudi Arabia. Such an international presence illustrates the spirit of camaraderie that drives and strengthens bonds between classic yachting enthusiasts from all over the world.

Glamour icons par excellence, Riva’s mahogany runabouts are regulars at this event. This year, in collaboration with the Riva Exclusive Dealer, Monaco Boat Service, 50 will be joining the 68-strong line up of powerboats announced, the largest gathering of Rivas ever seen in the Principality.

The 17th edition also invites visitors to delve into the collective imagination with a new exhibition ‘Action! Classic Yachts and the Big Screen’ on display in the Meeting Room. The entry is free to the public. Visitors will discover how legendary yachts and movie stars have crossed paths, both in Monaco and on the big screen: Zaca (1928) forever associated with Errol Flynn, Kalizma made famous by Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, and of course Marge (1930) immortalized alongside Alain Delon in Plein Soleil.

Ashore, the Chefs Competition pays homage to gastronomy in collaboration with Moët Hennessy. Working with pre-set ingredients, chefs on participating boats redouble their creativity to surprise the jury. Another highlight is the Elegance Contest, chaired this year by Allegra Gucci. It showcases the fleet’s beautiful lines, the crews’ attire and respect for naval etiquette. Elegance and style define this parade at Monaco Classic Week where all the boats file slowly past an exceptional jury of artists and personalities. As is tradition, the quality of restorations will be recognized by the coveted La Belle Classe Restoration Prize.

A jury comprising maritime history and yachting experts assesses each boat based on respect for the original plans and materials, and quality of the restoration. For the races and exhibitions, Monaco Classic Week is open to all (free entry) with a Village on Quai de l’Hirondelle where the public can meet craftsmen, artists and shipyards and discover a world where tradition and expertise combine.

