Media Advisory: MADD Canada Adds Six New Names to Ontario Memorial Monument for Victims of Alcohol and Drug-Related Crashes

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will hold its annual Memorial Monument ceremony to remember those who have been killed in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. The ceremony serves as a reminder of the importance of sober driving and will include the unveiling of six new names added to the Monument this year, the reading of victims’ names, candle lighting, and the laying of flowers in tribute.

The Monument is located at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton, Ontario. Since its inauguration in 2023, it has been engraved with the names of 164 innocent victims killed in alcohol, cannabis and/or other drug-related crashes. Visually, the Ontario Memorial Monument is an artistic representation of the guardrails on the side of a road. It is a continuous rail held by wooden slabs, upon which the names of Ontario victims are engraved. The guardrail is a symbol of how we protect and cherish the memories of the victims and support their families.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Interviews with special guests will be available upon request.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 11 a.m. Location: Chinguacousy Park, 225 Central Park Dr., Brampton. The gathering will be in the Memorial Plaza/Cenotaph area (near the Central Park Dr. and Queen St. E. corner of the park). Guests: MADD Canada CEO, Steve Sullivan MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, Dawn Regan Coast Tsimshian First Nations Elder Shannon Thunderbird Brampton Mayor, Patrick Brown Associate Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity, The Hon. Charmaine Williams Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation, Hardeep Grewal Peel Regional Police Chief, Nishan Duraiappah Interim Fire Chief of Brampton Fire & Emergency Services, Andy Glynn Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police, Thomas Carrique

MADD Canada has other provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Quebec. The Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled soon, and we are working towards establishing a similar monument in British Columbia.

To RSVP for the ceremony, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or 647-462-6233, or ankongmeneck@madd.ca.