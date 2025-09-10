Phononic Announces Exclusive Cold Chain Licensing Agreement with Peltier, Inc.

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phononic, the global leader in solid state cooling technology, has entered into a strategic exclusive cold chain licensing agreement with Peltier Technology, Inc. Phononic’s Active Cooling Solutions (ACS™) platform has become mission critical through the cold chain from fulfillment centers to grocery shelves to last mile delivery. Peltier Technology, Inc is founded by Hanson Li – an experienced entrepreneur and technology investor – with the mission to reimagine the world’s approach to using cold. Peltier has built an experienced team of industry executives, global supply chain and 3PL partners, and a world class engineering team to strengthen the cold chain with smart modular solutions.

Customers can expect refrigeration and IoT software solutions from Peltier that patch up leaks in the cold chain; an astounding 20% of food and drugs, and up to 50% of vaccines, are wasted despite the tens of billions of dollars the world invests each year in the cold chain. Peltier solutions bring refrigeration flexibility that can be easily integrated in operations that demand temperature integrity. From unlocking new shelves for chilled or frozen goods in the grocery aisle to enabling multi-temp automated warehouse solutions, Peltier delivers sustainable and purposeful refrigeration to an industry frozen in time.

“Peltier is excited to license and commercialize Phononic’s next generation of solid state cooling technology,” said Hanson Li, Peltier CEO and Founder. “I’m excited to combine Peltier’s focus on solving temperature challenges with Phononic’s disruptive cooling platform. With an established ACS platform, supply chain, and customers, Peltier will continue to deliver timely solutions for our customers’ cooling challenges.”

“We’re excited to partner with Hanson and his team at Peltier” said Tony Atti, Co-Founder and CEO of Phononic. “We developed the ACS™ platform as a solution to the needs of e-commerce, cold chain, retail/grocery and consumer demand for innovating cooling. Licensing provides us the flexibility to leverage Peltier’s cold chain focus to support the market while we enable the future of AI through our datacenter platform.”

Phononic’s ACS platform includes a unique combination of merchandising refrigerators and freezers, portable totes, integrated docking stations and IoT connectivity, last mile, and shipping and logistics design concepts. This platform has already realized value ensuring protection of temperature-sensitive drugs and vaccines; delivering frozen/refrigerated perishable items at the point-of-sale; and enabled retailers to scale e-commerce online purchasing.

About Phononic

Phononic, Inc. is innovating semiconductor solutions that sustainably transform cooling. The Company's thermoelectric chips and fully integrated product solutions are mission critical in Datacenter and Optical Communications (transceivers, GPUs/HBM, switches and racks) realizing today’s AI Factories. Together with a licensing platform Phononic’s innovations are revolutionizing the way AI enables people to work and communicate; how grocers merchandize and deliver food; how life-saving vaccines and drugs are protected; and how living and working spaces are cooled – setting a new global standard of efficiency and sustainability. For additional Company and product information visit: www.phononic.com.

About Peltier

Peltier Technology is transforming how we use Cold. Starting with first principles, we ask what temperature challenges are out there and we design solutions purposefully. Peltier develops modular cold embedded with smart technology to bring sustainable and reliable Cold to our customers. We target vulnerable parts of the cold chain and help transform our customers critical operations. Our vision isto create a world of smart modular Cold that improves how we work and live. For additional Company information, visit www.peltierpro.com.



Media Contact:

Tiffany Allegretti

PR Manager, Bastion Agency

tiffanya@bastionagency.com

+1-310-941-2599

