Medical Gas Market Size to Reach USD 28.25 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Oxygen Therapy and Expanding Surgical Procedures | SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Gas Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Medical Gas Market (医療ガス市場) was valued at USD 14.16 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 28.25 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2032. And the market in the U.S. is expected to increase from USD 3.82 billion in 2023 to USD 7.55 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period. The strong growth is supported by the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma and COPD, increased surgical volumes globally, and rapid adoption of home care solutions, such as portable oxygen concentrators.





Oxygen, nitrous oxide and medical air are just a few examples of medical gases that are essential to modern medicine facilitating respiration therapy and anesthesia, as well as life-saving interventions in the event of an acute bacterial infection. The global demand for safe, clean, and compliant medical gases has reached an all-time high, thanks to the aging world demographics. Entities such as the FDA and European Medicines Agency guarantee that production and delivery of these agents adhere to strict quality standards, allowing for confidence and uptake across health care settings.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product:

In 2023, the pure gases segment was the largest and most critical product category, responsible for more than 57% of total market revenue. And for millions of chronic lung disease patients, including the 64 million in the world with COPD, oxygen stays the backbone treatment. It is still an important anaesthetic gas for surgery and dental work. The need for high-purity gases adherence to strict quality and safety standards during transit has delivered technological advancements in ventilators, anesthesia machines, and portable oxygen concentrators to boost equipment demand.

By Application:

Therapeutic applications accounted for 39% of the market revenue in 2023, highlighting the importance of medical gases in emergency medicine, intensive care units, and chronic disease management. The World Health Organization estimates that there are more than 3 million deaths per year globally due to respiratory diseases, increasing the global demand for oxygen therapy and critical care gases. Home healthcare has also opened new avenues for portable oxygen delivery systems by allowing an independent life while administering treatment to help patients thrive.

By End Use:

In 2023, the global revenue share held by captive hospitals was 27% due to a large share being held by hospitals as the main consumers of medical gases. Due to more than 15 million surgeries done every year in the U.S. propofol, the need for steady anesthetic gas supply has been increased. Government efforts like, National Health Mission by India & ICU modernization programs across Europe have also fueled the adoption of this technology by adding advanced hospital infrastructure complemented by automated gas delivery systems.

Regional Analysis:

In 2023, North America dominated the global medical gas market, with a revenue share of 37%, due to its advanced healthcare infrastructures, robust regulatory framework, and high incidence of chronic respiratory disorders. Finally, the increasing elderly population through the region- 16% of U.S. population was over 65 years old in the year 2023- has a positive impact on the growth of the market for therapeutic gases.

The fastest CAGR is anticipated in Asia-Pacific, led by rapid urbanization, the rising incidence of respiratory diseases arising out of pollution, and expanding hospital infrastructure across the region until the year 2032. With nearly 100 million cases of COPD in China alone, oxygen therapy has become an integral component of healthcare in this country. Programs like Ayushman Bharat in India, which has government backing, are also making critical care gases and home-based oxygen therapy available.

Recent Developments:

January 2025: Air Liquide new era of smart gas monitoring systems to boost operational efficacy of hospital gas distribution network.

December 2024: Linde Healthcare increased its manufacturing capabilities for medical grade oxygen in Asia-Pacific to accommodate demand.

November 2024: Praxair Addresses Predictive Maintenance of Bulk Gas Systems Introducing an Advanced AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance Solution for gas storage and delivery equipment

October 2024: Regulatory guidance on medical gas manufacturing was updated by the FDA to help facilitate approval and enhance quality assurance.

September 2024: Philips launched portable oxygen concentrators with a focus targeting home healthcare demand.

Statistical Insights & Trends:

The pure gases segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate and retain its dominant position at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Therapeutic oxygen is used in more than 62% of HCW in ICUs and emergency departments globally.

Portable oxygen concentrators are estimated to grow at 11% CAGR due to increasing home healthcare adoption.

The global trend of rising surgical procedure rate which is estimated to cross 350 million annually by year 2030 is likely to increase the demand for anesthetic gases.

Increase in Cross-Border Trade and Decrease in Cost of Production of Medical Gas Due to Standardization of Regulation across Regions

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs) –

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – Helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets . The production and distribution of medical gases are increasingly subjected to environmental regulations, especially around emissions during manufacturing and transportation. Countries in the EU and North America have introduced stricter compliance metrics post-2023 to reduce the carbon footprint in the healthcare sector.

– The production and distribution of medical gases are increasingly subjected to environmental regulations, especially around emissions during manufacturing and transportation. Countries in the EU and North America have introduced stricter compliance metrics post-2023 to reduce the carbon footprint in the healthcare sector. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – Helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions . Data from Section 5.5 indicates that most manufacturers are operating at 85–90% capacity , with regional variances. Asia-Pacific shows higher utilization due to rising healthcare demand, while North America is nearing full capacity, signaling potential investment opportunities.

– Data from Section 5.5 indicates that most manufacturers are operating at , with regional variances. Asia-Pacific shows higher utilization due to rising healthcare demand, while North America is nearing full capacity, signaling potential investment opportunities. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – Helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors . The 2023 data highlights moderate disruption levels in Europe due to geopolitical tensions, while Asia Pacific faced logistical delays impacting timely delivery. However, diversified supply chains and local production have helped stabilize North American markets.

– The 2023 data highlights in Europe due to geopolitical tensions, while impacting timely delivery. However, diversified supply chains and local production have helped stabilize North American markets. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – Helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas . The adoption of smart gas monitoring systems and automated distribution networks is rising in developed markets. Emerging regions are still lagging, representing growth potential for tech-enabled medical gas infrastructure, particularly in Tier 2 and 3 hospitals.

– The adoption of is rising in developed markets. Emerging regions are still lagging, representing growth potential for tech-enabled medical gas infrastructure, particularly in Tier 2 and 3 hospitals. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – Helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings, and recent developments. Leading players are expanding their global footprint through mergers and partnerships. Competitive intensity is growing, with newer entrants targeting specialty gases and portable delivery systems, particularly in home healthcare.

Medical Gas Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 14.16 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 28.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.0% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Pure Gases, Gas Mixtures)



• By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic and Research Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutions)



• By Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

