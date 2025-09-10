IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Panna Sharma, CEO of AI-Driven Biotech Focused on Challenging & Rare Cancers, Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN)

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The BioMedWire Podcast delivers dynamic interviews with industry experts at the forefront of pharmaceutical and biotech advancement. The latest episode features Panna Sharma, President, CEO, and Director of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), an artificial intelligence (AI) company developing targeted cancer therapies using its proprietary RADR® AI platform. Mr. Sharma explains the mechanisms of the drug and also provides insights into the three ongoing clinical trials for each of the potential drug-candidates that could be worth several billion USD each.

During the interview, Sharma explained Lantern Pharma’s core mission and AI-driven approach.

“We like to think of ourselves as an AI-first company focused on creating cancer medicines. The problem that we’re trying to solve is a massive problem globally: about $250 billion a year is spent on research and development into new cancer medicines, yet it takes 10-to-12 years to go from an idea to an approved drug, and 93% of them fail… To me, this is a perfect problem area for top cancer minds to try to use AI, big data and computational biology to solve. That’s what our team does.”

“We’re maniacally focused on driving AI first. We’ve created computational models from the ground up to focus on different types of cancers and the mechanisms behind them… Imagine being able to aggregate world-class cancer research 24 hours a day and have machine learning models compete to answer complex questions. That’s exactly what we’re doing — using AI to tackle the challenge of creating cancer medicines, with three drug candidates now dosing patients in Japan, Taiwan, and the United States.”

Looking ahead, Sharma highlighted Lantern’s market positioning and outlook.

“The next five to seven years, I see this as an era where many of the most difficult cancers, specifically brain cancers, we’re going to start solving for them. We recently announced a new board member who came from a brain cancer company that just got acquired, and their drug was recently approved… That was one of three brain cancer drugs approved in the last 12-to-14 months (after 17 years without any approvals) signaling a new era in precision neuro-oncology.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Panna Sharma, President, CEO, and Director of Lantern Pharma, to learn more about the company’s AI-powered precision oncology platform, pipeline milestones, and vision for transforming cancer treatment.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.biomedwire.com

The latest installment of The BioMedWire Podcast continues to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma is an AI company transforming the cost, time, and failure rate of oncology drug discovery and development. Lantern's proprietary AI platform RADR® uses machine learning and multiomic data to solve complex, billion-dollar drug development challenges. By harnessing the power of AI and with input from world-class scientific advisors and collaborators, Lantern has built a pipeline of promising, clinical stage drug candidates, including molecules that target novel cancer mechanisms and targets.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LanternPharma.com

