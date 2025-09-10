6G Market Size to Surpass USD 54.87 Billion by 2032, Driven by demand for ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity and advanced IoT | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 6G Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The 6G Market S ize was valued at USD 6.92 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 54.87 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.59% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Rising Demand for Intelligent and High-Speed Networks is Propelling 6G Adoption Globally

The 6G market is being propelled by growing demand for ultra-fast, low-latency communication to support next-gen applications, such as autonomous vehicles, extended reality, holographic calls, and digital twins. The need for intelligent, self-optimizing networks is accelerating AI and machine learning integration into network management, enabling dynamic spectrum allocation and real-time bandwidth optimization. Increasing adoption of IoT devices and smart infrastructure is stretching current network capacities, prompting a strategic shift toward 6G. Early innovations including Samsung’s 6.2 Gbps terahertz transmission and Nokia Bell Labs’ AI-driven dynamic spectrum sharing, showcase the potential of high-speed, intelligent networks, reinforcing investments in global 6G R&D and testbeds.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

6G Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.92 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 54.87 Billion CAGR CAGR of 29.59% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services)

• By Communication Infrastructure (Wireless Infrastructure, Mobile Core Network, Backhaul & Transport, and Edge Computing Infrastructure)

• By Application (Enhanced Mobile Broadband, Massive Machine-Type Communication, Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication, Holographic Communication, and Digital Twins and Extended Reality)

• By End-Use Industry (Telecommunications, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Government & Defense, and Media & Entertainment)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

The hardware segment led the 6G market in 2024 with 51.4% revenue owing to the investments in terahertz transceivers, advanced antennas, advanced antennas, and RF modules.

As 6G evolves into AI-native, self-optimizing networks, the software segment is projected to witness the fastest growth over 2025-2032, further enabling virtualization, real-time analytics, and secure and scalable communication across diverse use cases.

By Communication Infrastructure

In 2024, the wired communications segment led the 6G market with a 43.4% share, driven by terahertz-based wireless research, extensive MIMO deployment, and dense network architecture, while telecom operators focus on wireless access for early testbeds.

Edge computing is expected to register the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032, supporting real-time data processing and ultra-low latency for applications including autonomous mobility, digital twins, and immersive XR, optimizing network intelligence and system efficiency.

By Application

In 2024, eMBB led the 6G market with a 38.5% share, enabling ultra-high-speed connectivity for 4K/8K streaming, fast downloads, and immersive mobile experiences.

Holographic communication is expected to grow fastest from 2025-2032, driven by demand for real-time 3D telepresence and AR content, leveraging 6G’s ultra-low latency and high-capacity networks for remote work, education, and healthcare.

By End-Use Industry

In 2024, the telecommunications segment led the 6G market with a 41.4% share, driven by operator investments in infrastructure, spectrum trials, and network optimization for the 5G-to-6G transition.

From 2025-2032, the media and entertainment industry is expected to grow fastest, fueled by demand for immersive XR streaming, holographic content, and interactive, multi-sensory experiences enabled by 6G’s ultra-low latency and high-speed data transmission.

North America Leads 6G Market While Asia Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

In 2024, North America dominated the 6G market with a 37.4% share, driven by extensive R&D, testbed deployments, AI-native network development, and strong collaboration between government programs like the Next G Alliance and private-sector leaders including Qualcomm, Intel, AT&T, and Verizon. The U.S. leads within the region due to federal funding and advanced infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR, fueled by government initiatives, early-stage infrastructure investment, terahertz communication trials, and AI-based networking, with China leading in patents and nationwide R&D. Europe focuses on AI-native networks and sustainable, human-centric systems through initiatives like Hexa-X-II, while Latin America and MEA are emerging markets with growing smart-city projects, digital infrastructure, and policy frameworks supporting 6G readiness.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Huawei is developing low-orbit satellite communication integrated with 6G to enhance call quality, reduce latency, and provide strong connectivity in areas with limited network coverage.

Exclusive Sections of the 6G Market Report (The USPs)

Patent & Innovation Intensity – helps you assess leading companies’ r&d focus, technology specialization, and global patent filings shaping 6g advancements.

Spectrum Allocation Efficiency – provides insights on regional spectrum bands, licensing initiatives, and utilization efficiency impacting network rollout and service quality.

Infrastructure Deployment Metrics – tracks projected base station density, satellite and aerial infrastructure expansion, edge data center growth, and small vs. macro cell trends.

Use Case Adoption Rate – highlights sector-wise adoption (healthcare, automotive, media), application penetration, device connectivity, and latency/data rate benchmarks.

Technological Adoption Rate – identifies areas including ai-native networks, terahertz communication, and holographic applications with growth potential.

Regional Market Dynamics – Evaluates North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, And Emerging Regions Based On R&D, Testbed Deployments, And Market Readiness.

Competitive Landscape – analyzes key players (Huawei, Samsung, Nokia, and Qualcomm) in terms of market share, innovation, strategic investments, and 6G ecosystem positioning.

Early Deployment Impacts – assesses the effect of 5g-6g transition, smart infrastructure adoption, and pilot testbed learnings on scaling commercial 6g networks.

