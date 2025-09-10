Catheter Precision Announces Tender Win and First Purchase Order in Croatia

FORT MILL, S.C., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market today announced that it has received the first purchase order from a hospital in Croatia after winning a competitive tender bid.

As previously announced, Dubrava Hospital completed an evaluation before placing VIVO into the bid process for purchase approval. The biding process allows the hospital to evaluate competitive products and decide whether to allow the product into the hospital and subsequent purchase. At the time of the evaluation, Dr. Ivan Zeljkovic, Head of Electrophysiology Lab at Dubrava University Hospital stated, "The VIVO workflow is simple and flexible, and I was impressed with the accuracy of the VIVO maps which certainly exceeded my expectations! Having the VIVO maps pre-procedurally allowed us to accurately target the anatomic location of the ventricular arrhythmia and has the potential to increase procedural efficacy."

Dubrava University Hospital, located in Zagreb, Croatia, is one of the leading hospitals in the country. Annually, more than 25,000 patients are treated in inpatient departments, while more than 1,500,000 health services are provided to more than 400,000 patients in the outpatient department. In addition, it is a teaching hospital and boasts several research departments.

“This milestone represents more than just geographic expansion—it reflects the trust and enthusiasm of leading clinicians and partners across Europe who are embracing our technologies to elevate patient care,” said Fatih Ayoglu, Sales Manager for EMEA & APAC at Catheter Precision Inc. “We’re proud to collaborate with such forward-thinking institutions and physicians and look forward to continued growth across the region.”

About VIVO™

Catheter Precision’s VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

