California Schools Get Roadmap to Millions in Mental Health Funding — Anaheim Elementary Unlocks Over $700K Using TadHealth

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaheim Elementary School District (AESD), in partnership with TadHealth , a purpose-built school-based Electronic Health Record (EHR) and claims engine built for the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI), has secured over $700K in its first of many upcoming state reimbursements. AESD expects to pass $1M in reimbursements in the coming weeks. TadHealth’s platform has facilitated more than half of all reimbursements to schools across California with AESD being the largest recipient to date.

This move signifies a major breakthrough that could transform how every California school funds student mental health. Most of all money distributed to date has been to school districts that are TadHealth partners.

Governor Gavin Newsom, through the launch of CYBHI as part of his Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health, laid the foundation for a sweeping transformation in youth mental health services. The initiative represents a multi-billion-dollar investment to expand prevention, early intervention, and integrated care for youth in California.

Guided by California’s Department of Health Care Services and administered by the State’s third-party administrator, Carelon, CYBHI has created a new pathway for schools to deliver mental health care and be reimbursed for it — turning policy into real, tangible outcomes for students and school communities. AESD’s success proves what’s possible when forward-thinking leadership meets school-centered innovation.

A 2024–2025 survey found 53% of public schools reported increased demand for mental health services and 56% of public schools cited “inadequate funding” as the main reason limiting their ability to “effectively provide mental health services.”

The need for mental health services in schools is crucial because:

According to the National Institute of Mental Health , suicide surpassed cancer as a cause of death for youth ages 10-24.

, suicide surpassed cancer as a cause of death for youth ages 10-24. According to the CDC , in 2024, 31% of U.S. youth ages 12–17 had a mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral problem, consistent with 2022–2023 data. About 18% experienced a major depressive episode in the past year, and 20% reported anxiety symptoms in the past two weeks.

, in 2024, 31% of U.S. youth ages 12–17 had a mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral problem, consistent with 2022–2023 data. About 18% experienced a major depressive episode in the past year, and 20% reported anxiety symptoms in the past two weeks. The 2023 CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey (released 2024) showed 40% of high schoolers felt persistently sad or hopeless. Girls (53%) and LGBTQ+ youth (65%) reported higher rates.



"As we begin to navigate the CYBHI grant, these funds will make a tremendous difference for Anaheim Elementary School District. Our AESD School Board and staff deeply value the importance of supporting the social, emotional, and mental well-being of our students. The additional resources will provide much-needed relief for our district and will allow us to sustain critical mental health services at our school sites for years to come. We are especially grateful to TadHealth, who has been a strong and reliable partner throughout our implementation year,” said Superintendent Jesse Chavarria.

“This is the turning point,” said Ben Greiner, Founder & CEO of TadHealth. “Anaheim Elementary’s success shows that schools can now keep vital mental health staff in place, and give students the support they need — without waiting years for funding to trickle down.”

School officials are seeing an uptick in requests for in-school mental health services due to recent issues regarding immigration and potential deportations. As certain families are now living in fear, children are being impacted, thus putting an additional strain on school resources.

Many of these schools were already facing constraints with support staffing positions, such as psychologists, counselors, and nurses being cut.

From Policy to Payoff — in 90 Days

While CYBHI funding has been available since 2024, most districts have struggled to access it due to complex compliance and administrative barriers. TadHealth removes those roadblocks with a school-friendly, compliance-ready platform that:

Went live in under 90 days — accelerating AESD’s access to state dollars.

— accelerating AESD’s access to state dollars. Submits claims in under 60 seconds — helped AESD replace weeks of manual paperwork.

— helped AESD replace weeks of manual paperwork. Unlocked over $700K — AESD is fueling new programs, preventing layoffs, and easing provider burnout.



Why This Matters for Every California District

The AESD-TadHealth model tackles the three biggest obstacles to school-based mental health in California:

Meeting Escalating Demand : With 31% of youth ages 12–17 experiencing mental, emotional, or behavioral issues and 40% of high schoolers reporting persistent sadness or hopelessness in 2024, schools need sustainable funding. TadHealth unlocks Medi-Cal and private insurance reimbursements to expand services without slashing other programs. Protecting Essential Staff : As 54% of youth struggle to access mental health care, schools risk losing counselors and psychologists to burnout or budget cuts. TadHealth’s streamlined claims process maximizes funding to retain and support these critical roles. Breaking Down Access Barriers : With only 20% of adolescents receiving therapy, TadHealth’s user-friendly tools empower schools to engage families and connect students to the care they need.



A Scalable Statewide Blueprint

TadHealth is working with numerous Local Educational Agencies (LEAs), including independent charters, to support hundreds of thousands of students to replicate AESD's success - ensuring that CYBHI delivers on its promise statewide.

“TadHealth isn’t just software — we’re a purpose-built partner created by school-based professionals, for school-based professionals,” Greiner added. “We take care of the red tape so educators can take care of students.”

About TadHealth

TadHealth is California’s leading school-based Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform, purpose-built to streamline mental health service delivery in K–12 settings. Trusted by districts statewide, TadHealth empowers schools to access CYBHI and Medi-Cal funding, simplify workflows, and improve student outcomes. Learn more at www.TadHealth.com .

About Anaheim Elementary School District

The Anaheim Elementary School district serves more than 13,000 students at 23 campuses in the City of Anaheim, making it the largest elementary-only school district in the state of California. AESD is committed to providing engaging and equitable learning opportunities for all students through STEAM, Dual Language, and music education programs in TK through 6th grade. Award-winning schools, innovative programs, and one-of-a-kind community partnerships make AESD an educational leader in the region that prepares students for success in the 21st Century.

