VitalEdge Technologies Acquires Integrated Rental to Accelerate Dealer Growth

CARY, N.C., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalEdge Technologies, a leading provider of heavy equipment dealer management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Integrated Rental, the industry’s most advanced rental platform. This strategic partnership solidifies VitalEdge’s position as provider of best-of-breed solutions across every major phase of operations for heavy equipment dealers.

As a result of macroeconomic trends, rental is one of the fastest growing segments of the equipment industry today. The VitalEdge and Integrated Rental combination supports dealers to capitalize on this trend, allowing them to deliver customers a best-in-class rental experience while maintaining full integration of their new, rental, parts and service revenue streams with their core dealer management solution.

“VitalEdge has been the leader in dealer-centric software for more than two decades because of our continual commitment to deliver best-in-class solutions to heavy equipment dealers across every aspect of their business,” said VitalEdge Technologies CEO, Vikram Savkar.

“Under the leadership of Alise Moncure, Integrated Rental has become unquestionably the market leader in providing a feature-rich, easy-to-use, reliable rental management solution to our customers. Over the past few years as partners, our organizations have collaborated closely to deliver our customers a superb end-to-end experience,” said Savkar. “By bringing Integrated Rental fully into the VitalEdge family, we will be able to drive deeper integration, co-innovation, and dealer service that will deliver even stronger value to dealers with ambitious long-term growth goals. I admire what Alise and her team have accomplished and am looking forward to working with the full Integrated Rental team as part of our expanding culture.”

“Integrated Rental has been a close and collaborative partner of VitalEdge for several years. Together we have helped dealers strengthen and modernize all of their operations to underpin flexibility and growth,” said Alise Moncure, CEO of Integrated Rental. “VitalEdge is a recognized market leader in our space, and has a forward-looking, customer-centered vision for growth that we are excited to become a key part of. The cultural alignment between our organizations is extremely strong. I’m proud of what our team has accomplished over the past many years, and equally excited at what we will be able to accomplish moving forward as a part of VitalEdge.”

Moncure will join the VitalEdge leadership team as President of Expansion Markets, in which role she will lead VitalEdge’s efforts in rental as well as other markets where VitalEdge sees significant growth potential. All Integrated Rental employees will join the VitalEdge team.

VitalEdge Technologies is a leading global provider of integrated dealer management solutions for the heavy equipment industry, with more than 900 employees across offices in North Carolina, Massachusetts, Ontario, Japan, Australia, and India. Its e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer software suites connect every aspect of dealership operations, providing real-time insights that increase efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability. For more information, visit www.VitalEdge.com .

