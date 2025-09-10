Newton Golf Company Officially Welcomes Rising Junior Star Addison Kloch to Its Team

CAMARILLO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG), a technology-forward golf company delivering performance-driven innovations through physics-based engineering, proudly announces that Addison Kloch, one of Southern California’s top junior golfers, has officially joined the Newton Golf team as an affiliated athlete.

A member of the Class of 2026 from Agoura Hills, California, Kloch has already established herself as a rising star in the game. This week, she also announced her verbal commitment to play Division I golf at California State University, Fullerton, underscoring her rapid ascent in the sport.

On social media, Addison expressed her gratitude:

“I am beyond grateful and excited to announce my verbal commitment to play Division 1 golf at California State University, Fullerton! Thank you to my family, coaches, and supporters for believing in me. Special thanks to Newton Golf, North Ranch Country Club, and Taylormade for aiding me in my golf journey. God is good!”

Kloch’s accomplishments include:

Three-time Marmonte League First Team honoree (2022, 2023, 2024)

2024 All-Ventura County First Team

California Junior Player of the Year in the Championship Girls Division

AJGA Top-300 national ranking and a current USGA GHIN handicap of +2.8

Addison has been competing with Newton Motion shafts, which she credits for adding stability and consistency to her game. She also appeared in a Newton Golf commercial in 2024, sharing: “I am already seeing the improvements in my game.”

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Addison as part of the Newton Golf family,” said Greg Campbell, Chairman & CEO of Newton Golf. “Her commitment to Cal State Fullerton reflects her talent and determination, and she represents exactly the type of athlete who embodies Newton’s spirit of innovation and performance. We are excited to support her next chapter and beyond.”

With Kloch joining as an affiliated athlete, Newton Golf continues to strengthen its ties with the next generation of talent while advancing its mission to empower golfers of all levels with scientifically engineered equipment built for results.

About Newton Golf Company

Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) is a pioneering golf technology company redefining performance through physics-based engineering, precision design, and U.S.-based innovation. Its flagship Newton Motion and Fast Motion shafts are trusted by Tour professionals worldwide, delivering measurable improvements in stability, control, and consistency. Newton’s mission is to empower golfers of all levels with advanced equipment that maximizes performance and consistency.

For more information, visit www.NewtonGolfIR.com.

