Rezolve Ai Highlights Significant Valuation Discount vs. Leading AI Peers

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in proprietary AI-powered commerce solutions and the strategic partner of Microsoft and Google, today highlighted the valuation discount at which it currently trades compared to other high-growth companies in the AI sector.

Anthropic recently raised capital at an approximate $183 billion valuation 1 and is reported to be targeting $5 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by year-end , equating to a revenue multiple of approximately 36.6x ARR .

recently raised capital at an approximate and is reported to be targeting , equating to a revenue multiple of approximately . Sierra AI is reportedly nearing a $10 billion valuation2 while on track to exceed $100 million in ARR, equating to an ARR multiple of approximately 100x.

At present, Rezolve trades at approximately 13x ARR, compared with Anthropic at 36.6x and Sierra AI at 100x. This relative discount is further underscored by Rezolve’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 and 3000 indices, its growing institutional shareholder base and its differentiated position as the only AI commerce platform owning its proprietary foundational LLM and patents. With a $30 trillion global retail market opportunity, the Company believes it is uniquely positioned to scale its proprietary solutions globally.

Rezolve Ai has consistently stated it expects to exceed $100 million in ARR by year end 2025. At its current market capitalization of approximately $1.37 billion (based on $5.62 per share being the closing market price on 9 September 2025), the Company is valued well below peers. For illustrative purposes, applying peer multiples would suggest a valuation for Rezolve Ai in the range of $3.6 billion to $10 billion.

Unlike many peers, Rezolve owns its foundational large language model (LLM) and holds patents designed to mitigate hallucination risk, providing independence, defensibility, and scalability. Its proprietary suite of solutions, including Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout and brainpowa LLM, is being commercialized globally, supported by partnerships with Microsoft and Google.

“Recent valuations in the AI sector we believe demonstrate the premium investors are placing on companies with strong growth and differentiated technology,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai. “Anthropic and Sierra are clear examples of how the market rewards proven AI models. Rezolve believes that it shares many of those characteristics, with ARR on track to exceed $100 million this year, defensible IP, and global partnerships, but today trades at a fraction of those valuations. We believe that this disconnect highlights the opportunity as we continue to scale.”

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a global leader in AI-driven commerce, providing retailers and brands with proprietary technology that powers search, personalization, checkout, and omni-channel engagement. Its solutions enable businesses to harness AI for smarter customer experiences and operational efficiency. With foundational partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and Tether, Rezolve Ai is positioned to drive innovation across the $30 trillion global retail market. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding Rezolve Ai’s revenue performance, market opportunity, and comparisons to peer companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Comparisons to other companies are provided for illustrative purposes only; such companies differ from Rezolve Ai in scale, business model, funding, and risk profile. There is no assurance that similar valuation multiples will apply to Rezolve Ai. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties facing Rezolve Ai is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

