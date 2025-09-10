Direct Imaging System Market Size to Hit USD 4.30 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Demand for High-Precision PCB Manufacturing | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Imaging System Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Direct Imaging System Market size was valued at USD 2.21 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.30 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.68% during 2025-2032.”

Rising Demand for High-resolution PCB Manufacturing Augments Market Growth

The Direct Imaging System market is experiencing robust growth driven by the rising need for high-precision, efficient, and cost-effective manufacturing across electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare sectors. Increasing adoption of laser direct imaging and maskless lithography in PCBs, semiconductors, and flat panel displays supports miniaturization, higher circuit density, and design flexibility. The shift towards sustainability, automation, and Industry 4.0 integration further accelerates adoption, while eco-friendly photoresists and energy-efficient lasers shape future demand. Recent developments, such as Hitachi High-Tech’s ¥24.5 billion semiconductor equipment site in Japan and Technica USA’s installation of its 6th CBT/MLI Direct Imaging System, highlights advancements enabling 10-micron resolution, faster print speeds, and greater scalability for next-generation electronics manufacturing.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Direct Imaging System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.21 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.68% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology(Laser Direct Imaging and Maskless Lithography)

• By Application (Printed Circuit Boards, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Flat Panel Displays and Others)

• By End-User Industry(Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare and Others)

• By Deployment(Standalone Systems and Integrated Systems)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Technology

In 2024, the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) segment held around 53% of the Direct Imaging System market due to its high-resolution, fine-pitch, and accurate imaging essential for advanced PCBs in electronics, automotive, and telecommunications. LDI ensures high throughput, low defects, and minimal substrate damage, making it ideal for mass production. Meanwhile, Maskless Lithography is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 12.40% over 2025–2032, offering cost efficiency, flexibility, and precision for complex, low-volume PCB manufacturing.

By Application

In 2024, the Printed Circuit Boards segment held about 49% of the Direct Imaging System market, driven by demand for high-density, miniaturized, and multilayer PCBs in consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications. Looking ahead, the Semiconductor Manufacturing segment is expected to witness fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.60% during 2025–2032, fueled by AI, IoT, 5G, and high-performance computing needs, with direct imaging systems offering precise, flexible lithography for complex chip architectures and higher yields.

By End-User Industry

In 2024, the Electronics segment held around 49% of the Direct Imaging System market owing to the growing consumer electronics, wearables, and automotive demand, with direct imaging systems providing high accuracy, scalability, and efficiency for complex PCB designs. The Aerospace segment is projected to witness fastest CAGR growth of 12.48% during 2025–2032 due to the need for reliable, lightweight, and high-performance electronic components for avionics, satellites, defense, and electric aircraft applications.

By Deployment

In 2024, the Standalone Systems segment held about 59% of the Direct Imaging System market, driven by high precision and operational independence in PCB and industrial electronics manufacturing. The Integrated Systems segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.91% during 2025–2032 due to the growing automation demand, higher production efficiency, and cost-effective operation, making it increasingly preferred for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.

Direct Imaging System Market Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, LATAM & MEA

In 2024, Asia Pacific led the Direct Imaging System market with a 44% revenue share, driven by major electronics and semiconductor hubs, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, along with strong demand for innovative PCBs and government support for technological advancement.

North America is projected to grow fastest (CAGR 10.38% during 2025–2032), fueled by advanced semiconductor and PCB adoption, aerospace and defense investments, and robust R&D. Europe shows promising growth due to its electronics and semiconductor base, increasing PCB adoption, and supportive Industry 4.0 initiatives. Latin America and MEA are experiencing moderate growth, constrained by high investment costs and limited infrastructure, though demand for electronic products and improved imaging technologies is gradually increasing.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Mitsubishi Electric and GE Vernova have signed an MOU to strengthen collaboration on power semiconductors for HVDC transmission systems, supporting the global expansion of renewable energy and stable long-distance electricity transmission. Mitsubishi Electric will supply IGBT semiconductors for GE Vernova’s VSC HVDC systems, leveraging both companies’ expertise to enhance grid efficiency and meet rising electricity demand.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs) – Direct Imaging System Market

• Environmental Compliance Metrics – Highlights Adoption of Eco-Friendly Photoresists, Green-Energy Lasers, And Sustainable Manufacturing Practices in Electronics, Pcb, Semiconductor, And Aerospace Sectors.

• Capacity Utilization Rates – Assesses Production Throughput, Operational Independence of Standalone Systems, And High-Efficiency Adoption in Integrated Systems Across Regions Like Asia-Pacific, North America, And Europe.

• Supply Chain Disruption Index – Identifies High-Risk Regions or Suppliers, Considering High-Cost Infrastructure in Latam & MEA Versus Well-Established Electronics Hubs in Asia-Pacific.

• Technological Adoption Rate – Tracks Adoption of Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) and Maskless Lithography Technologies, Supporting Miniaturization, High-Resolution Imaging, and Complex PCB Designs.

• Market Segment Performance – Evaluates Growth Drivers in PCB Manufacturing, Semiconductor Fabrication, Electronics, and Aerospace Applications, Highlighting Fastest-Growing Segments, such as Maskless Lithography and Semiconductor Manufacturing.

• Competitive Landscape – Gauges strength of key players (Hitachi high-tech, Technica USA, Mitsubishi Electric), their R&D initiatives, product innovations, and strategic collaborations in HVDC and VSC systems.

• Regional Market Insights – Provides revenue contribution and growth trends across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, LATAM, and MEA, emphasizing leading and fastest-growing regions.

• Performance & Accuracy Metrics – Measures throughput, yield improvement, resolution, and precision, enabling evaluation of production efficiency, defect rates, and alignment accuracy in high-end electronics manufacturing.

