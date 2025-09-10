Baltic Horizon Fund general meeting of investors

Annual General Meeting of Baltic Horizon Fund investors took place on 9 September 2025 in Tallinn, Estonia.

Proposed agenda of the meeting was the following:

Presentation of the FY2024 audited annual report of Baltic Horizon Fund, as well as interim reports of Q1 and Q2 2025. Overview of the plans for Q3 and Q4.

The agenda of the general meeting did not include any resolutions to be voted on.

Fund Manager Tarmo Karotam gave an overview on the agenda topics.

The presentation delivered at the meeting is attached. Due to a technical error, the meeting recording is not available. The minutes of the meeting will be made available within seven days via the website of the Baltic Horizon Fund.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Attachment