IBN Initiates Coverage of Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative oncology and immunotherapy treatments, has selected IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

Oncotelic is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing RNA-based, immunotherapy, and targeted therapeutics for cancer and underserved diseases. The company focuses on difficult-to-treat and rare conditions, including pediatric cancers and aggressive solid tumors, leveraging novel compound design, nanoparticle drug delivery, and artificial intelligence to accelerate development. Its lead candidate, OT-101, is in a Phase 3 trial for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and has also been evaluated in gliomas and metastatic tumors in combination with IL-2 and checkpoint inhibitors.

The company is led by Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman and CEO, who has filed over 500 patent applications with 75 issued to date. Dr. Trieu co-invented Abraxane®, later sold to Celgene for $2.9 billion, and has guided Oncotelic in building a multi-asset pipeline.

Through a 45% stake in GMP Biotechnology Limited, a joint venture with Dragon Capital Overseas Limited, Oncotelic is capable of supporting regulatory filings for up to 20 drug candidates. Its proprietary AI platform, PDAOAI, streamlines regulatory workflows and scientific data analysis and is publicly accessible via Discord for real-time research engagement.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The company’s mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 150 patent applications and holds 39 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the company also licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Dr. Trieu’s leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic’s strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Oncotelic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

