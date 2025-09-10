Mink Ventures Extends Mineralized Trends and Identifies New Targets with Summer Geophysics Program at Warren Project

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) (“Mink” or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its summer exploration program. The Company completed a geophysics program on three distinct areas of interest at its Warren Cu Ni Co project (Figure 1). The program involved a mise-a-la masse (MALAM) survey to evaluate a Ni, Cu, Co surface occurrence as well as two down hole targets containing nickel, copper, cobalt bearing semi massive sulphides. The survey better defined the extent of known zones, extended the known mineralized trends in some instances, and outlined new proximal anomalies of interest. The MALAM targets are coincident with resistivity lows, chargeability highs, strong magnetic responses and excellent surface Ni, Cu, Co values in surface trenches. The Company has proposed a 2,000 meter drill program for the Warren patents and secured additional drill permits to test targets on its adjacent Warren North claims.

North Zone Target (Figures 2 & 3):

Represents an untested surface exposure of nickel cobalt bearing massive sulphide. Mink’s 2024 North Zone grab samples returned values grading up to 0.967% nickel and 0.07% cobalt .

and . The recent MALAM survey demonstrated the presence of a strong circular target 125 meters in diameter at the North Zone. It also revealed a new MALAM target on the west side of the North Zone, which may be related to the North Zone mineralization.

The new target with a strike length of 200 plus meters, has a distinct resistivity low, designated by the blue line cutting through it, which suggests potential for massive sulphide mineralization (Figure 2).

The North Zone area represents a priority one drill target.

A Zone Area (Figures 2 & 4):

The A Zone area encompasses both the historical A and B Zones associated with historical surface trenching which returned significant Ni, Cu, and Co (Figure 2).

A down hole MALAM survey was conducted to further evaluate the extent of mineralization related to a semi massive sulphide intercept in Mink drill hole, W2401, which returned 0.478% Ni, 0.12% Cu and 0.07% Co over 0.9 meters within a broader mineralized intercept.

The down hole MALAM survey outlined a strong anomaly with a strike length of approximately 500 meters and a width of approximately 200 meters covering both the prospective A and B Zones (Figures 2 & 4).

Substantial portions of this anomaly remain untested along strike and at depth.

The survey also outlined the start of a potential new target zone to the east of the A Zone with a strike length of approximately 500 meters.

The A and B Zone MALAM anomaly is associated with a distinct resistivity low extending through the entire MALAM target and beyond. The resistivity low is designated by a blue line in Figure 2 and suggests potential for further massive sulphide mineralization.

Diamond drilling is the next step to fully evaluate the extent of the A and B targets within the MALAM anomaly at depth and along strike.



Shaft Zone Area (Figures 2 & 5):

The Shaft Zone area is centered on a shallow historical shaft associated with Ni, Cu, Co mineralization from bed rock and muck piles from the shaft sinking, as shown in the chart in Figure 2.

Mink drill hole W2407 to test the Shaft Zone intersected 0.429% Ni, 0.274% Cu and 0.0442% Co over 1.6 meters .

. A down hole MALAM survey centered on this intercept outlined an anomaly with a strike length of approximately 500 meters and a width of approximately 150 meters (Figures 2 & 5).

A resistivity low shown as a blue line in Figure 2 runs parallel to the entire strike length of the anomaly, further suggesting potential for massive sulphide mineralization.

Drilling is required to further evaluate this target.



All assay values quoted above and in the various figures were previously documented in corporate press releases dated Sept. 20,2023, Sept. 24,2024, Mar. 13,2024 and Feb.13,2025, which can be reviewed for further reference.

Further, the Company also intends to drill test a significant target, at its Montcalm Ni Cu Co project, outlined by coincident VTEM, Gravity, 3D Borehole IP anomalies. The target sits at the 500 m level, is approximately 300 m along strike, and is approximately 80 meters in width.

Figure 1: Location Map





Figure 2: Warren Compilation Map (MALAM)





Figure 3: North Zone (MALAM)





Figure 4: A Zone (MALAM)





Figure 5: Shaft Zone (MALAM)





Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P.Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo approved the technical data disclosed in this release.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals (nickel, copper, cobalt) at its Warren and Montcalm projects, in the Timmins, Ontario area. Mink’s Montcalm Project covers 100 km2 adjacent to Glencore’s former Montcalm Mine which had historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010). Its Warren Cu Ni Co Project, which covers 1,130 hectares, is located 35 km away. Both projects have excellent access and infrastructure with an all-weather access road and power as well as proximity to the skilled labour and facilities of the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 25,678,888 Common Shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedarplus.ca

