Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Co-CEOs Jim Teague and Randy Fowler Interviewed by Advisor Access

Advisor Access spoke with Jim Teague and Randy Fowler, Enterprise Products Partners’ co-CEOs, about the company’s business environment and outlook, the challenges of the last decade, plans for future growth and the company’s financial strength.

Advisor Access: Would you provide an overview of Enterprise Products Partners? What sets the company apart from other midstream companies?

Jim Teague: Resilient cash flows. Diversified assets. Decades of results.

Randy Fowler: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading provider of midstream energy infrastructure services…

AA: Enterprise has a strong track record of performance throughout market cycles. Can you talk about the role of a “Midstream” operator, and how you build resiliency into your business?

Jim: Simply put, we connect producers with consumers…

AA: 2025 marks Enterprise’s 27th consecutive year of distribution increases. How are you able to accomplish this remarkable run?

Randy: Our GP management2 owns approximately 33 percent of our limited partner units, making them our largest unitholder. Further…

AA: Enterprise has roughly $6 billion of major capital projects entering commercial service in 2025. How do these projects support the long-term growth of the company?

Jim: We are investing heavily in our core competencies…

AA: Any final takeaways for our readers on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD)?

Jim: We believe our A-rated balance sheet, 27-year track record of distribution growth, and over 7% yield collectively offer a unique investment opportunity…

