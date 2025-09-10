Sexual Wellness Market Size to Surpass USD 62 Billion by 2030 | Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sexual wellness market is estimated at USD 43 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. The sexual wellness market is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by increasing health consciousness, rising demand for personal intimacy products, and a new era of sextech innovation. According to the latest insights by Mordor Intelligence, three pivotal segments — Sexual Wellness, Personal Lubricants, and Sextech — are leading this evolution with notable growth and expansion opportunities across both developed and emerging markets.

Mordor Intelligence’s recent research reports reveal how cultural openness, increased purchasing power, and the influence of digital platforms are reshaping the industry. These shifts are encouraging consumers to embrace wellness-focused products that enhance personal health, sexual satisfaction, and intimate relationships.

Digitalization and Sextech Integration

Technology is redefining intimacy and wellness, with app-connected devices and AI-powered innovations leading the charge. Growing comfort with digital experiences is widening consumer reach and creating new product categories.

Shifting Social Norms

Rising awareness campaigns, greater acceptance in emerging markets, and destigmatization of conversations around sexual health are fueling market expansion.

E-commerce as a Growth Engine

Online retail is becoming a key distribution channel due to discreet purchasing, product diversity, and subscription models. This shift is enabling both global brands and startups to access wider consumer bases.

Personal Lubricants: Demand Soars Amid Health-Conscious Choices

The personal lubricants market is valued at USD 1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6%driven by rising demand for non-toxic, organic, and water-based options. Increasing cases of vaginal dryness, evolving consumer perceptions, and the need for safe yet pleasurable products are fueling innovation, with manufacturers focusing on plant-based and hypoallergenic formulas to attract health-conscious buyers.

North America dominates the market due to strong awareness and easy product availability, while the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key growth area. Expanding distribution through pharmacies, supermarkets, and online platforms is further boosting visibility and accessibility, cementing personal lubricants as a major growth contributor.

Sextech Market: Innovation at the Intersection of Technology and Intimacy

The sextech market, estimated at USD 48 billion in 2025 and projected to surpass USD 110 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18%, is one of the fastest-evolving verticals, pushing the boundaries of intimacy through technology-driven solutions ranging from app-connected devices and AI-enabled toys to virtual reality experiences, while drawing significant interest from investors, startups, and wellness brands.

Segmental Outlook of the Sexual Wellness Market

By Product Type

Condoms Condoms continue to dominate the segment due to their dual role in preventing STIs and unplanned pregnancies. Brand innovations and government-supported distribution programs support their widespread adoption.

Contraceptives: Includes oral contraceptives, emergency pills, and other solutions that complement condom use. Awareness campaigns and government programs expand reach.

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies / Drugstores: Continue s to hold a significant share due to accessibility, trust, and strong placement in urban markets.

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets: Contribute to mass-market availability, especially in mature markets like North America and Europe.

By End User

Male Consumers: Dominant in condom use and performance-related products.

Female Consumers: Driving demand for lubricants, sexual wellness devices, and contraceptives.

Booming Regional Markets

North America remains the largest market for sexual wellness products, supported by high awareness levels, established retail infrastructure, and strong adoption of premium brands.

Europe is shaping product innovation and regulatory standards, emphasizing safety and sustainability in product offerings.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid digital adoption, rising middle-class incomes, and cultural shifts that are reducing stigma around sexual health.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are emerging markets, where increasing awareness and retail penetration are expected to fuel future opportunities.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the detailed Mordor Intelligence report:

Sexual Wellness Market Key Players

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd

WOW Tech Group

LELOi AB

