Qued Streamlines Scheduling for McLeod Software with AI-Powered Integration

BROADLANDS, Va., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qued, the leading AI-powered scheduling platform for logistics and supply chain operations, integrates with McLeod Software to enable customers to efficiently scale scheduling operations.

Since its initial partnership with McLeod, Qued has expanded to more than 40 portal connections, along with email and voice scheduling capabilities. The platform has quickly emerged as the leader in appointment automation for both LoadMaster and PowerBroker users. Through this partnership, McLeod users can now implement live scheduling in days instead of weeks, leading to substantial efficiency improvements throughout their networks.

“Qued’s strong commitment to innovation and customer value is clearly seen in their expanded solutions delivering greater value to our shared customers,” said Ahmed Ebrahim, senior vice president of partnerships and integrations at McLeod Software.

Qued has also broadened its location mapping functionality, analyzing scheduling patterns for tens of thousands of facilities. This innovation eliminates common roadblocks by providing real-time guidance and automation to users. More than 50 McLeod user companies currently depend on Qued for streamlined and reliable operations, demonstrating the power of unifying McLeod's software with Qued's appointment scheduling capabilities to optimize intricate logistics operations.

“We’re proud to deepen our partnership with McLeod and give customers a faster, smarter way to manage scheduling at scale,” said Tom Curee, president of Qued. “Our enhanced integration not only reduces implementation time but also unlocks better appointments and decision-making for supply chain teams.”

As part of its continued collaboration, Qued will serve as a Gold Sponsor at the McLeod User Conference in Denver. Attendees are encouraged to visit booth 352 to see firsthand how Qued is reshaping appointment scheduling with AI-powered solutions.

About Qued

Qued is a cloud-based, AI-powered smart workflow automation platform transforming load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs, and carriers. By automating the scheduling process, Qued eliminates manual work, simplifies multi-stop load appointments, and ensures seamless coordination across the supply chain, improving both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

