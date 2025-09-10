Earth’s Best® Reinforces Industry Leadership with Infant Formula Certifications for Purity, Safety and Quality





Brand Achieves Clean Label Project Awards and Recognized by BabyCenter,

What to Expect and Consumer Reports for Excellence in Organic Infant Nutrition

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth's Best®, a pioneer in organic baby food and trusted partner to parents and caregivers to provide the nutrition little ones need from birth to backpack, is proud to announce several new achievements for leadership in organic nutrition. Most recently, the brand achieved Clean Label Project® Purity Awards across its entire line of infant formulas, including:

Earth’s Best Organic Sensitivity Infant Formula 21oz.

Earth’s Best Organic Dairy Infant Formula 21oz.

Earth’s Best Organic Gentle Infant Formula 21oz.

Earth’s Best Organic Sensitivity Infant Formula Value Size 32oz.

Earth’s Best Organic Dairy Infant Formula Value Size 32oz.



“We’re incredibly proud to have been certified by the Clean Label Project across all of our infant formulas,” said Emily Rosen, senior director of Baby/Kids at Hain Celestial North America. “These achievements reinforce Earth’s Best’s long-standing commitment to being a trusted partner to parents and caregivers. For more than 40 years, we’ve prioritized the nutritional needs and safety of little ones, placing them at the center of everything the brand does.”

In addition to these certifications from the Clean Label Project, Earth’s Best was also recently voted the #1 Organic Formula by both What to Expect and BabyCenter. Consumer Reports also recognized the brand’s Organic Dairy Infant Formula as a “Top Choice” after testing over 40 different baby formulas.



Earth’s Best’s USDA certified organic formulas are made with non-GMO ingredients and milk from grass-fed cows, providing 30 vitamins and minerals for infant growth and development. In addition, the formulas are easy to digest and include Omega-3 DHA and Omega-6 ARA to help support brain and eye development.



Learn more about how Earth’s Best is building trust with caregivers on Hain’s Corporate Blog, The Hain Way: Earth’s Best® and Food Safety: When it comes to the parents, children and caregivers who rely on our products, it’s all a matter of trust | The Hain Celestial Group.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.



About Clean Label Project

Clean Label Project is a national non-profit and standards development organization with the mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling. Clean Label Project uses retail sampling and testing to benchmark product quality and purity of America's best-selling food and consumer products, conduct consumer product investigations, publish peer-reviewed studies, and award Clean Label Project's coveted evidence-based certifications. Learn more about Clean Label Project at www.CleanLabelProject.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d44b03c3-32b4-4e3d-98d1-941e11067ef1