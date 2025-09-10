United Steelworkers encouraged by proposed Anglo Teck merger

BURNABY, B.C., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is expressing cautious optimism over a proposed merger of mining giants Teck Resources and Anglo American that will affect over 2,500 USW members at the Highland Valley Copper mine and the Trail Smelting Operations in British Columbia.

“In announcing this proposed merger, statements by executives from Teck Resources and Anglo American have included promising commitments regarding employment and investments in Teck’s operations in British Columbia,” said Scott Lunny, director of the USW for western and northern Canada.

Initial commitments announced by Teck and Anglo American officials that the union views as promising are:



The international headquarters of the merged company, to be known as Anglo Teck, will be located in Vancouver.

A corporate focus on important critical minerals including copper, zinc and iron ore.

Continued investment in the Highland Valley Copper mine life extension, as well as the Galore Creek copper project in northern B.C.

Additional investments in processing in Canada, particularly in the Trail smelter complex.

Collective agreements with all unionized workers are maintained and honoured.

There will be no net employment reductions in Canada

The proposed merger will have to be reviewed under the terms of the Investment Canada Act, to ensure that it provides a ‘net benefit’ to Canadians, as required by law, noted the union

“As always in such transactions, we want to meet directly with the companies and with our provincial and federal governments to ensure the merger will result in real and lasting benefits to workers, their communities and to our economic future,” said Lunny.

“Our union expects to be a full and active partner throughout this process. Given the current economic and political climate, ensuring the voices and interests of workers and communities are heard are paramount,” he added.



For more information:

Scott Lunny, Director, USW District 3, slunny@usw.ca, 604-329-5308

Kyle Wolff, President, USW Local 7619, president@usw7619.com, 250-828-2860

Chris Walker, President, USW Local 480, president@usw480.com, 250-368-9131

