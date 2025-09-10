GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) Expands Into Fintech with WallStreetStats.io AI-Driven Market Tools

RENO, Nev., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) is pleased to announce the expansion of its technology portfolio with its wholly owned subsidiary WallStreetStats.io, a next-generation fintech platform designed to empower investors with real-time trading data, advanced analytics, and social media sentiment tracking tools.

WallStreetStats.io was created to address one of the greatest challenges facing today’s retail traders: information overload. Markets generate vast amounts of data every second, yet investors often lack accessible tools to analyze and act on that information effectively. WallStreetStats.io bridges that gap by delivering clear, actionable insights across stocks, options, and market trends.

Through a combination of big data, AI, and machine learning, the platform captures and processes a wide range of financial signals. This includes stock price movements, options flow, institutional trading activity, and social sentiment from platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and other forums. The result is a comprehensive dashboard that allows investors to monitor market sentiment, identify trading opportunities, and refine strategies with precision.

“Our mission with WallStreetStats.io is to provide retail investors with the same caliber of data and tools that institutional investors have long relied on,” said Kenny Shimokura, COO of GreetEat Corporation. “By leveraging machine learning and extensive datasets, we can simplify complex market signals into clear insights that help traders make smarter decisions. The retail investor community has been underserved for too long, and we’re excited to change that.”

WallStreetStats.io distinguishes itself through its emphasis on data depth and usability. Proprietary technology enables the aggregation of millions of data points daily, covering both traditional financial metrics and alternative data sources. The platform’s social sentiment tracker provides unique perspectives on how retail communities are driving momentum in certain stocks - a factor that has become increasingly important in today’s market environment.

“With WallStreetStats.io, we’re not just building another market data tool,” added Shimokura. “We’re building a comprehensive ecosystem where data, sentiment, and analytics work together to give traders the clarity and confidence they need in fast-moving markets.”

As part of GreetEat Corporation’s expanding portfolio, WallStreetStats.io represents the company’s strategic push into fintech innovation, complementing its existing technology ventures. By focusing on AI, data science, and trading intelligence, GreetEat Corporation aims to create long-term value for both investors and end users.

About GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT):

GreetEat Corporation is a publicly traded company focused on building innovative platforms that combine AI, fintech, and data-driven solutions. Its subsidiaries include GreetEat.com, a virtual dining platform, and WallStreetStats.io, a fintech app that leverages AI and machine learning to analyze market sentiment, trends, and trading signals in real time.

The applications are available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

About GreetEat Corporation

GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) is a technology-driven platform designed to bring people together through virtual dining. Whether for business meetings, celebrations, or personal connections, GreetEat blends video conferencing with meal delivery to create meaningful, shared experiences anywhere in the world. In addition to GreetEat.com, the company also owns WallStreetStats.io, a cutting-edge fintech app that leverages AI and machine learning to analyze social sentiment, market trends, and trading signals in real time, available on both Android and iOS stores.

