GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) Subsidiary WallStreetStats.io Launches Groundbreaking Financial AI Chat Agent

RENO, Nev., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, WallStreetStats.io, has officially launched its Financial AI Chat Agent, a breakthrough tool designed to revolutionize how retail investors access and analyze stock market data.

Leveraging AI, machine learning, and proprietary data sets, this new platform enables investors to instantly request insights on stocks, options, or unique trading strategies. Instead of combing through countless reports and raw datasets, users can now streamline their decision-making by simply asking questions in natural language - receiving real-time, data-driven answers in seconds.

This advancement positions GreetEat Corporation as one of the first publicly traded companies to provide a financial AI chat agent, signaling a new era for retail investing technology.

“Our Financial AI Chat Agent is a game-changing tool for investors,” said Victor Sima, CTO of GreetEat Corporation. “By combining the power of AI and machine learning with our extensive stock market data, we are delivering actionable insights in a way that is faster, smarter, and easier to use than ever before. This isn’t just about convenience - it’s about empowering retail investors with the same caliber of tools once reserved for institutional players.”

With the launch of this platform, WallStreetStats.io is set to redefine the investor experience by making complex financial analysis accessible, intuitive, and efficient. The Financial AI Chat Agent demonstrates GreetEat’s commitment to innovation and its mission to build powerful tools that support smarter investing.

About GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT):

GreetEat Corporation is a publicly traded company focused on innovative technology platforms that merge social, financial, and AI-driven solutions. Its subsidiaries include GreetEat.com, a virtual dining platform, and WallStreetStats.io, a fintech app that leverages AI and machine learning to analyze market sentiment, trends, and trading signals in real-time.

The applications are available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

