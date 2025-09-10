TRWD Begins Financial Review as Next Step in Building Adult Entertainment Conglomerate

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) announced today that it has begun the financial review of Peppermint Hippo as part of its expansion strategy into the adult hospitality sector.

This step comes as TRWD continues executing on its agreement with Peppermint Hippo, one of the fastest-growing brands in gentlemen’s entertainment. Together, TRWD and Peppermint Hippo are spearheading the transformation of the fragmented U.S. adult nightlife industry into a multi-brand conglomerate, with a milestone goal of 100+ locations nationwide.

The industry opportunity is significant. Across the United States, about 3,000 independently owned gentlemen’s clubs operate in a fragmented, outdated market. Peppermint Hippo, founded in 2018 and already operating several locations nationwide including its flagship on the Las Vegas Strip, has developed a proven model for acquiring, renovating, and modernizing underperforming venues into upscale “Mini-Vegas” style experiences.

“We’re pleased to be moving forward with this important step in the process,” said Andrew Read, CEO of Tradewinds Universal. “The financial review keeps us on track with our expansion strategy, ensures transparency for our shareholders, and positions TRWD to continue building a strong, scalable platform in the adult hospitality sector.”

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising brands in adult nightlife. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021, the only gentlemen’s club on the Strip, cemented its reputation as an industry leader. Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Toxícas have grown to 10 clubs nationwide, 8 proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location delivers a “Mini-Vegas” experience through lavish design, elite entertainment, and upscale hospitality.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into adult hospitality with Peppermint Hippo, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value. The company’s acquisition strategy emphasizes transparency, operational efficiency, and the development of recession-resistant holdings that investors can see, experience, and trust.

