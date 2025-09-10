Canto and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Digital Asset Management Solutions to Government and Education Markets

ATLANTA and RESTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canto, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this collaboration, Carahsoft will serve as Canto’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s award-winning DAM platform available to the Public Sector and Educational institutions through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

This partnership provides Public Sector agencies with a streamlined way to procure and implement Canto’s intuitive, AI-powered DAM solution—making it easier than ever for Government agencies and Educational institutions to modernize content operations, improve collaboration and ensure compliance.

Canto helps teams manage, find and share digital content such as images, videos, documents and design files—faster and more efficiently. Unlike traditional file storage systems, Canto offers smart, user-friendly features like visual search, facial recognition, smart tags and customizable portals. Its clean interface is designed for non-technical users, making it easy for anyone to organize and access the content they need when they need it.

“Government and Education institutions are under immense pressure to manage growing volumes of digital content across teams, channels and use cases,” said Matt Irving, Senior Director of Channels and Partnerships at Canto. “Partnering with Carahsoft and its resellers gives us the reach and trust to help these sectors adopt modern DAM solutions that enhance efficiency, eliminate silos and unlock the true value of their content.”

Carahsoft’s deep expertise and trusted role in the Public Sector marketplace will support Canto in expanding access to powerful content infrastructure, helping agencies modernize workflows, reduce manual processes and meet mission-critical needs more efficiently.

“Canto’s DAM platform addresses a critical need for Public Sector customers who are looking to modernize content management and improve cross-team collaboration,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners are proud to add Canto to our portfolio and help agencies and institutions streamline their workflows and achieve their missions more efficiently.”

Canto’s DAM platform is available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Canto@carahsoft.com; or view this complimentary webinar, Crafting a Marketing Strategy That Converts: Leveraging Digital Content to Drive Engagement (AMER).

