CBIZ Releases Mid-Market Pulse Report: Business Leaders Pause Growth Plans to Focus on Cost Management Amid Market Uncertainty

Cleveland, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ, Inc., a leading national professional services advisor, today announced the release of its latest 2025 Mid-Market Pulse, a quarterly report capturing the perspectives of mid-market business leaders across the U.S.

The report, built from 1,500 survey responses from clients and CBIZ advisors, highlights how middle-market companies are adapting to rising costs, regulatory shifts, talent shortages, and global trade uncertainty.

While optimism is varied, the findings reveal that leaders are focusing on cost control, operational resilience, and strategic planning to position themselves for long-term growth.

"Middle-market companies are navigating a convergence of uncertainty and pressures, from cost inflation to regulatory and policy shifts," said Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ. "The Mid-Market Pulse provides a timely, data-driven view of these challenges and shows how leaders are responding by focusing on cost discipline, scenario planning, and workforce strategies such as compensation and staffing models."

Key Findings from the Q2 2025 Mid-Market Pulse:

Business Sentiment is Uneven: 42% of respondents report diminished or no optimism about business conditions, while just 38% express optimism. Growth Plans on Hold: Many organizations are delaying capital investments, hiring, and expansion efforts in favor of cost control and financial discipline. Trade and Tariffs Create Headwinds: 46% of leaders cited tariffs and trade policy as a top concern, particularly in construction, healthcare, and manufacturing. Regulatory Shifts Bring Uncertainty: Opinions on the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" are evenly split, with many respondents expressing confusion about its potential impact. Labor Market Pressures Persist: Talent shortages remain challenging across industries, especially in IT, cybersecurity, and skilled trades.

Why It Matters

The middle market, often described as the engine of the U.S. economy, employs millions and drives innovation across industries. The CBIZ Mid-Market Pulse provides leaders with actionable insights to benchmark against peers and adapt strategies in real time.

Access the Full Report

The Q2 2025 edition of the CBIZ Mid-Market Pulse is available for download here.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading professional services advisor to middle market businesses and organizations nationwide. With unmatched industry knowledge and expertise in accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ delivers forward-thinking insights and actionable solutions to help clients anticipate what’s next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. CBIZ has more than 10,000 team members across more than 160 locations in 22 major markets coast to coast. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com