Hennessey Breaks Ground on Advanced Manufacturing Facility to Meet Growing Demand

New factory allows company to double production output to around 2,000 vehicles per year

Total combined footprint to be over 100,000 square feet

The company will bring painting and composite manufacturing in-house for both its hypercar and truck / muscle car upfitting businesses

Business expansion will add up to 80 jobs by the end of 2026

SEALY, Texas, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey (Hennessey Performance ‘HPE’ & Hennessey Special Vehicles ‘HSV’), the Texas-based manufacturer of the Venom F5 hypercar and builder of some of the fastest street-vehicles, trucks and SUVs is growing – Texas stye.

The $15+ million investment will more than double the size of the facility to over 100,000 square feet, enabling the company to dramatically increase its vehicle production output over the next two years while maintaining its signature craftsmanship, quality, and performance. Construction has already begun, with vehicle production in the new facility expected to begin in Spring 2026. The new advanced manufacturing facility will allow the company to bring composite manufacturing and vehicle painting in-house.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “We are excited to have such strong demand for our specially built vehicles. Our expanding network of Ford, Ram and Chevrolet / GMC dealers allow our customers to walk into dealerships and buy our Venom 800 or VelociRaptor 1000 trucks, fully warrantied, right off the showroom floor.”

Hennessey is based on a 143-acre campus, located on Interstate 10 just west of Houston, Texas. The production facility expansion will also see enhancements to the company’s Tuner School business. Hennessey’s trade-school trains technicians to modify vehicles through theoretical and practical courses. The school will have its own 10,000 square foot stand-alone building as part of the expansion.

Sales growth

In 2024, HPE built and delivered over 560 trucks, SUV’s and muscle cars to enthusiasts and dealers around the USA. HPE will build more than 900 units in 2025 and is expected to deliver over 1,300 vehicles in 2026.

John Hennessey: “It doesn’t seem long ago that I was racing up Pike’s Peak and setting a speed record at Bonneville in the infancy of starting the business. I’ve been extremely blessed to turn my dream of racing and creating fast, fun vehicles from a hobby into a business with over 125 employees and more than 18,000 customers around the world. This investment in additional manufacturing space will allow us to meet the growing demand for Hennessey vehicles from dealers and customers across the country and around the world.”

Hennessey vehicles are dyno-tested, road-tested, and backed by a 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty. Vehicles are available directly from Hennessey or through its authorized dealer network. Customers can learn more, explore inventory, or inquire about factory builds at HennesseyPerformance.com or by calling +1 979 885 1300.

About Hennessey Performance

Based in Sealy, Texas, Hennessey comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles (HSV), Hennessey Performance (HPE), and Tuner School. The company has re-engineered more than 15,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced vehicles by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, and Ram, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, 120 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on more than 50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. In 2025, Hennessey announced plans to double the size of its production facility with demand for its high-performance vehicles forecast to grow 100% by 2027. HennesseyPerformance.com

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

Motivated by the challenge, Texas-based Hennessey Special Vehicles creates extreme, authentic, inspirational hypercars. With a customer-first approach, exceptional craftsmanship, and a passion for performance, they created the Venom F5. Unveiled in 2025, the 2,031 horsepower F5 Evolution is an utterly extreme hypercar that exhibits the pinnacle of power and performance, delivering a visceral, awe-inspiring driving experience to an exclusive family of owners.

Designed, developed, and built in the US, the company’s 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter ‘Fury’ V8 Venom F5 is America’s Hypercar. Engineered to exceed 300 mph, the line-up includes Coupe and Roadster body styles – each available in track-focused ‘Revolution’ form and limited-run Special Series – a future manual version also set to join the line up. To ensure exclusivity, no more than 99 Venom F5 models will be built. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

