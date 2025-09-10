Life360 Partners with AccuWeather to Deliver Real-Time Severe Weather Alerts to Families

SAN FRANCISCO and STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360 (Nasdaq: LIF; ASX: 360), the leading family connection and safety company, today announced a new partnership with AccuWeather , the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings globally. Through the partnership, Life360 members will begin receiving real-time severe weather alerts, personalized to their location, helping families prepare, respond, and stay connected through the chaos of severe weather.

This new feature, powered by AccuWeather’s industry-leading global weather intelligence and Superior Accuracy™, builds on Life360’s commitment to keeping families safer. Now live for all members, when someone in a Life360 Circle—a private group of family and close connections using the app—is in an area affected by severe weather, their entire Circle will be notified. This enables proactive communication, outreach, and coordination. Whether it’s a flood, tornado, hurricane, or any extreme meteorological event that can cause destructive or deadly effects on the ground, everyone stays informed, connected, and can take timely action to help and protect the people who matter most, no matter where they are.

“Life360 was originally inspired by the challenges families faced reconnecting in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina,” said Lauren Antonoff, CEO of Life360. “Now 20 years later, this partnership with AccuWeather brings that full circle—by combining our real-time location technology with the most trusted weather alerts in the world, we’re making it easier for families to stay safe and protect each other, wherever they are.”

This integration marks the latest strategic partnership for Life360’s advertising platform, which launched in September 2024. The platform connects Life360’s highly engaged audience of more than 88 million monthly active global users with brands, products, and services that are relevant to their needs. Designed to deliver dual value—utility for families and meaningful engagement for partners— Life360’s partner integrations aim to further enhance everyday family life.

Life360 will leverage AccuWeather’s robust data to more effectively target advertising during weather events—connecting members with timely offers from brands that can help them stock up, prepare, or recover. For example, a home improvement retailer can now promote discounts on emergency supplies or repair services to members in affected areas, adding meaningful utility during critical moments.

“AccuWeather’s mission to save lives and protect property is perfectly aligned with Life360’s work to bring families closer together through the use of technology,” said Steven R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AccuWeather. “Partnering with Life360 allows us to empower families who depend on timely, relevant, trusted weather intelligence to keep their loved ones safer. Together, we are delivering potentially lifesaving value exactly when—and where—it matters most.”

AccuWeather, whose severe weather alerts are relied on by billions around the world, was a natural fit. Its forecasts and warnings are available in 71 countries, in more than 200 languages and dialects, and across digital platforms including AccuWeather.com, one of the top 100 most visited websites globally.

About Life360

Life360, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIF; ASX: 360), a leading family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 88 million monthly active users (MAU), as of June 30, 2025, across more than 180 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com .

About AccuWeather

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved over 12,000 lives, prevented injury to over 100,000 people, and saved companies tens of billions of dollars through better planning and decision-making.

Billions of people around the world rely on AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ across our consumer digital platforms. AccuWeather.com is the #1 weather destination and one of the top 100 most-visited websites in the world, and our award-winning AccuWeather app delivers detailed real-time forecasts to millions of smartphones.

AccuWeather forecasts also appear on digital signage, in 700 newspapers, are heard on over 400 radio stations, and viewed on 100 television stations. The AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather NOW® reach an audience of over 125 million on cable and streaming platforms. AccuWeather For Business serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of other businesses and government agencies globally who pay for the most accurate weather forecasts than from any other source.

Visit AccuWeather.com for the most accurate hyperlocal forecasts, weather news, and information, and download the free AccuWeather app for Android or iOS .

