Enterprise Leaders Issue Industry Manifesto to Mandate Mplify SASE Certification Amid Rising AI-Driven Cyber Threats

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify (formerly MEF), a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today warned that the $10.5 trillion cybercrime economy, weaponized AI, and escalating global conflicts are creating unprecedented risks to IT systems and critical infrastructure. In response, its Enterprise Leadership Council (ELC) has issued a manifesto calling for mandatory SASE certification across all products, services, and solutions under the Mplify framework. Mplify’s SASE certification validates solutions against rigorous, independently tested standards for SD-WAN, security service edge (SSE) and zero trust, giving enterprises assurance, transparency and confidence.

The Manifesto for Advancing Trust, Assurance, and Resilience through SASE Certification is signed by leaders from Accenture, Bloomberg, Burberry, Decathlon, Grab, Morgan Stanley, Santander, Siemens Healthineers, TD Bank, UPMC, and Williams-Sonoma. Gartner reports AI-powered cyberattacks are growing at a 23% annual rate, with more than 75% of enterprises impacted by 2025. IDC projects global security spending will hit $377 billion by 2028. The manifesto highlights the industry’s lack of clarity on which service and technology providers meet independently validated security standards and asserts that certification must become the baseline across the ecosystem.

“SASE certification is not a checkbox. It is a catalyst for trust, innovation, and resilience,” the manifesto states. “We urge the Mplify Board of Directors and Technology Advisory Board to act decisively. Together, let us build networks where secure connectivity is not an aspiration, but a certified reality.”

The manifesto establishes the ELC’s role in shaping Mplify’s strategic direction and reflects growing enterprise demand for consistent, standards-based security frameworks that enable scalable, trusted connectivity.

“The Enterprise Leadership Council was created to ensure that enterprise voices directly influence Mplify’s priorities,” said Sunil Khandekar, Chief Enterprise Development Officer, Mplify. “This manifesto reflects that mandate and underscores the need for unity, strong standards, and clarity in how secure services are delivered. We fully support the ELC’s call to make SASE certification a foundational requirement for trust in the digital services ecosystem.”

The ELC has outlined three clear imperatives to advance certification:

Get Mplify SASE certification: Ensure ongoing SASE certification for all products, solutions, and services.

Promote Certified Solutions: Champion certified offerings through Mplify events, communications, and partner channels.

Align with Enterprise Needs: Integrate certification into procurement templates and RFI/RFP frameworks to streamline adoption and reduce risk.



The Enterprise Challenge

The manifesto makes clear that fragmented security tools leave enterprises exposed to increasingly sophisticated attacks. Mplify’s SASE certification framework addresses these risks with a blueprint for trusted, verified connectivity, delivering:

Assurance: Independent validation of security and performance

Transparency: A verifiable standard approach across all providers

Procurement Efficiency: Easier sourcing through verified standards

Operational Readiness: Seamless integration with automated service models

Looking Ahead to GNE

The manifesto and its implications will be a featured topic at GNE, Mplify’s Global NaaS Event, where ELC and industry leaders will define the future of certified, secure service delivery. GNE takes place November 10-14, 2025 in Dallas.

About the Mplify Enterprise Leadership Council

The ELC unites senior technology leaders from global enterprises to guide Mplify’s strategic direction and drive the adoption of open, automated, and secure network solutions. ELC members help shape technical priorities and service definitions that meet real-world enterprise needs. Together, the ELC and Mplify are making SASE certification the industry standard for secure, scalable digital services.

Learn More

To view the full manifesto and list of signatories, as well as other enterprise resources, visit www.mplify.net/enterprises/.

Visit https://www.mplify.net/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Bluesky, and YouTube.

About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Amy Foschetti

Mplify

amy@mplify.net

Mplify members, including certified service and technology providers, echoed the manifesto’s call for transparency and trust:

“Transparency in SASE certification is crucial because it ensures our customers receive secure and trustworthy network solutions that protect their data while enabling reliable connectivity. At AT&T, we believe that certification validates our commitment to the highest industry standards and helps build the confidence our customers need in order to compete in today’s complex digital landscape.” - Shawn Hakl, Senior Vice President, Product & Pricing, AT&T Business

"Certification and transparency are essential for the entire ecosystem. This initiative raises the bar for trust and accountability across the industry, building a foundation for open collaboration, which is crucial for Blue Planet's goals of accelerating innovation and network transformation." - Gabriele Di Piazza, Vice President, Product Management, Alliances and Architectures, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena

“This industry effort raises the bar for accountability and drives adoption of secure, high-performing solutions.” - Nico Walters, Chief Innovation Officer, CMC Networks

“Transparency in certification gives our customers deeper confidence in the solutions they choose and we’re proud to lead by example.” - Mirko Voltolini, Vice President - Technology Innovation, Colt Technology Services

"Being Mplify SASE certified signals a clear, independently validated security standard our customers can rely on. We see open standards as lowering the barrier to entry by reducing complexity and cost and making robust security solutions more accessible for all enterprises." - Paul Gampe, Chief Technology Officer, PCCW Global

“Transparent, independent certification is essential to defending against AI-driven and complex cyber threats. Mplify SASE Certification gives customers a trusted standard, helps service providers validate their offerings, and moves the industry toward a transparent and rigorous benchmark that drives real security outcomes.” - Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President of Products and Solutions, Fortinet and Mplify Technology Advisory Board Member

"SASE certification gives our customers clear transparency and the assurance that their network and security solutions can stand up to today's evolving threats." – Dave Ward, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Lumen

“Certification should do more than tick compliance boxes; it should foster trust, ensure transparency, and enable bold innovation. At Orange Business, we’re doing exactly that—delivering a SASE offering that empowers customers to take control of their critical infrastructure, adapt to market change, and scale with security and ease.” – Usman Javaid, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Orange Business

“As a leader in cybersecurity and the SASE market, Palo Alto Networks is committed to advancing trust through independent, transparent third-party testing and active engagement in industry forums like Mplify. SASE certification backed by transparency raises the bar for security and performance, giving our customers the confidence they deserve.” - Samaresh Nair, Director Product Management, Palo Alto

“At Prodapt, we know SASE certification isn’t just a checkbox, it’s about giving enterprises real confidence in secure, standards-based services. By integrating AI-driven insights, it brings clarity, trusted benchmarks, and the kind of operational confidence that makes rolling out secure connectivity faster and more agile. We’re excited to back Mplify in leading this movement forward.” - Rajiv Papneja, CTO, Prodapt

“As AI-driven threats grow more sophisticated, telcos need verified assurance to protect their networks and customers. SASE certification anchored in transparency is essential to building the trust and resilience our industry demands. Mplify is setting a new standard for secure, interoperable digital services—one that meets the urgency of this era.” - Rohit Batra, General Manager and Vice President, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media & Technology, ServiceNow

“Transparency in certification gives enterprises confidence in the solutions they choose and we’re proud to lead by example.” – Daniele Mancuso, Chief Marketing & Product Management, Sparkle

“Enterprises are rapidly adopting SASE as the foundation for a secure, cloud-first future, but certification is what transforms adoption into assurance. By establishing trust and resilience atop verifiable standards, SASE certification gives organizations the confidence to scale digital transformation without compromise.” – Doug Roberts, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Automated Test & Assurance, Spirent Communications

“The MPLIFY SASE certification has been instrumental in strengthening customer confidence and demonstrating our commitment to industry standards. It highlights our progress in delivering world-class SASE solutions across Australia and New Zealand, while supporting our vision to be the region’s leading technology partner in innovation and transformation.” – Marco Chan, General Manager, Technology, Enterprise, Government & Wholesale, TPG Telecom

“By raising the standard for accountability, this effort ensures enterprises can adopt secure solutions with greater confidence.” – Silke Hoesch, Senior Vice President, Telecom Deutschland

“Being Mplify SASE certified signals to our customers that we meet clear, independently validated security and quality standards they can rely on. Standards based APIs also help to ensure ease of interoperability with our NaaS products.” – Mark Bennett, Portfolio Lead Fixed Connectivity, Vodafone Business