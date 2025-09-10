Blue Gold Appoints Quazar’s Sameer Salgar to Advisory Board to Establish UAE Ties and Guide Digital Gold Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) ("Blue Gold" or the “Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today announced the appointment of Sameer Salgar, Founding Partner and Chief Financial Officer of Quazar Investment, to its Advisory Board.

Sameer brings over 20 years of investment, corporate finance, and strategic advisory experience. As co-founder of Quazar Investment, a UAE-based private investment firm, he has built a reputation for leading transformational cross-border transactions and connecting growth companies with global capital partners. His addition to the Advisory Board underscores Blue Gold’s commitment to scaling its acquisition strategy, expanding its digital gold platform, and establishing ties to the UAE, one of the world’s fast-growing financial centers.

As Advisory Board member, Sameer and Quazar will:

Guide the rollout of digital technology solutions aligned with Blue Gold’s Digital Gold Initiative.

Assist with the establishment of UAE-based gold deposit and vaulting infrastructure, enhancing security and scalability.

Facilitate introductions to regional capital providers, strengthening Blue Gold’s access to growth funding and institutional partnerships.

“I am excited to join Blue Gold’s Advisory Board at such a pivotal time,” said Sameer Salgar. “The Company’s vision of combining world-class gold assets with innovative digital technologies aligns perfectly with Quazar’s focus on global growth opportunities.”

Quazar Investment has advised on and participated in several high-profile international transactions, including its advisory participation in an $8 billion all-cash bid for Citgo Refining, a downstream energy asset, as well as a $50 million strategic partnership with NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTHI) during its Nasdaq uplisting.

“We are honored to welcome Sameer to Blue Gold’s Advisory Board,” said Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Gold. “As a seasoned executive and visionary business leader, he has consistently delivered on high-profile deals and demonstrated a deep understanding of capital markets. His experience and global network will add tremendous value as we scale our mining acquisitions and advance our Digital Gold Initiative.”

Gold remains a cornerstone of global finance, and demand for gold-backed digital products continues to expand. By combining real mining assets with a tokenized gold platform, Blue Gold aims to deliver shareholder growth while addressing the global need for secure, asset-backed digital currencies. The appointment of Sameer to the Advisory Board strengthens this vision, providing deal-making expertise and strategic UAE market connectivity.

About Quazar Investment

Quazar Investment, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, is a private investment firm specializing in energy, infrastructure, and capital markets. Quazar has advised on high-profile international transactions, including major energy asset bids and advisory mandates for Nasdaq-listed companies. Leveraging its global network and strong presence in the UAE, Quazar helps companies access capital, technology, and market opportunities across key growth sectors.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company’s mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited’s shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldmine.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.

For Further Information Contact:

Tavistock Communications

BlueGold@tavistock.co.uk

+44 20 7920 3150

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY. 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

