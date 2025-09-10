Karthik Anbalagan joins Granicus as General Manager of Emerging Technologies

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granicus , the global leader in customer experience technologies and services for government, today announced the appointment of Karthik Anbalagan as its General Manager of Emerging Technologies. In this newly created role, Anbalagan will lead Granicus’ strategic innovation initiatives, with a focus on leveraging generative and agentic AI and analytics to drive substantial advancements in citizen engagement and government service experiences.

Anbalagan will spearhead Granicus’ strategy to develop scalable AI Agent solutions designed specifically to meet the unique requirements of the public sector. In this role, his mission will be to drive innovation across the company’s emerging product portfolio - including CRM/CDP platforms, constituent analytics, and agentic technologies, including Granicus’ newly launched AI-powered solutions, Government Experience Insights (GXI) and Government Experience Agent (GXA). Anbalagan will be responsible for managing significant adoption momentum for GXI and GXA as Granicus works to support government customers as they develop AI strategies for managing constituent support and services automation.

“Karthik’s appointment marks a significant step forward in our commitment to help governments harness the power of a rapidly developing landscape of emerging technologies,” said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. “His deep expertise in AI and proven ability to develop innovative-driven businesses shaped by customer partnerships will accelerate our efforts to support public sector leaders as they look to leverage emerging tech to substantially improve their ability to measure and deliver meaningful outcomes to the communities they serve.”

Anbalagan joins Granicus with over two decades of product, technology, and business leadership at companies including Microsoft, Amazon, and Chewy, Inc. Most recently, he has been advising organizations at varying stages on AI strategy, product development, and operational transformation. Prior, he held senior executive roles at Chewy, Inc., where he led customer experience and the incubation and launch of new Chewy businesses, as well as Amazon, where he managed global innovation and personalized commerce programs across a range of categories including digital content, physical retail, and fashion technology.

“I’m thrilled to join Granicus at such a pivotal moment,” said Anbalagan. “Governments around the world are demonstrating a strong interest in embracing AI in ways that truly improve efficiency and deliver better services at scale. Building deeper and more meaningful connections between governments, public servants, and citizens is both a tremendous opportunity and a noble cause. Granicus has the platform, the vision, and the customer trust to lead this transformation - and I’m excited to help make it happen.”

Anbalagan’s appointment underscores Granicus’s commitment to pioneering AI-driven solutions that empower public institutions to better serve their communities. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future of civic technology. Learn more about Granicus’ innovation in AI/ML: https://granicus.com/resource/ai-for-government/

Granicus is the global leader in customer engagement and experience technology and services for the public sector providing civic leaders with a comprehensive digital technology platform capable of serving their whole community. Now powering more than 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting more than 500,000 government and industry professionals with greater than 350 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver seamless community-wide experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, website design, CRM, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America & the Caribbean. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve — driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

