Malbek Partners with Elevate to Deliver Intelligent CLM at Global Scale

Princeton, NJ, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, a leading provider of AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Elevate, a global legal services provider, to significantly expand Malbek's global delivery capabilities and strengthen its international market presence.

This partnership marks a major milestone in Malbek's aggressive global expansion strategy, adding Elevate as a Malbek-certified partner to the company's growing Malbek Partner Satellites network.

Global Scale Meets AI Innovation

Elevate combines global scale with deep CLM expertise to deliver measurable results for clients. Its team of legal consultants, software technicians, and over 110 certified CLM professionals help optimize legal operations, streamline processes, and accelerate system adoption. With a proven track record of hundreds of successful CLM engagements across diverse industries, Elevate ensures faster time-to-value and reduced operational risk.



The partnership combines Malbek's cutting-edge AI-driven CLM technology with Elevate's value-added legal operations services. Malbek's platform features native AI capabilities through "Bek," its AI-powered contract intelligence agent. Recently recognized as a "Major Player" in the IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Contract Lifecycle Management Applications, Malbek maintains a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating.

Elevate's inclusion of Malbek in their reference architecture of market-leading legal technologies demonstrates the natural synergy between the companies' offerings.

Market Leadership

The CLM market is experiencing significant growth, with IDC projecting 11.4% compound annual growth over the next five years and 86% of deployments expected to be SaaS or cloud-enabled by 2026.

"This partnership with Elevate represents a significant step forward in our global expansion strategy," said Dennis Malaspina, Chief Revenue Officer at Malbek. "By combining our AI-powered CLM platform with Elevate's world-class legal operations expertise and global delivery capabilities, we're creating an unparalleled solution for enterprise clients who need intelligent contract management at scale."

Devdeep Ghosh, Vice President, Consulting at Elevate, added "Malbek's groundbreaking AI technology, particularly their Conversational Contracts and Agentic AI capabilities, will be instrumental in evolving our Elevate AI practice. Their native AI approach represents the future of intelligent contract management, allowing us to offer transformative CLM solutions to our global customers."

About Elevate

Elevate is an expert-led, software-powered law company. We provide software and services for the intersection of business and law. Our legal, business, and technology professionals offer practical ways for global law departments and law firms to improve efficiency, quality, and business outcomes. More information at elevate.law.

About Malbek:

Malbek is at the forefront of the digital contracting revolution. With continuous innovation, a well-integrated solution, and the latest in AI technology across the platform, they continue to increase efficiency and help drive meaningful impact to organizations across the globe. With their customer-centric approach, it’s no wonder they maintain a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating. Malbek continues to make waves and disrupt traditional CLM technologies with its ease of use, robust workflows, and highly configurable platform. Learn more at www.malbek.io.