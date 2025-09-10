Yamaha Unveils 2026 Side-by-Side Vehicles: Proven Off-Road Excellence

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, continues its Proven Off-Road legacy with the launch of its 2026 Side-by-Side (SxS) lineup, spotlighting the adventure-ready Wolverine RMAX4 1000. Engineered for rugged landscapes and delivering unforgettable experiences, the 2026 collection underscores Yamaha’s dedication to delivering a balance of capability, comfort, and confidence for off-road enthusiasts and families seeking dependable performance in every journey.

Proudly crafted at Yamaha’s manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, every Yamaha SxS is Assembled in the USA for global distribution. The 2026 lineup features an array of models built for exceptional durability, reliability, and off-road prowess:

Recreational SxS Lineup : The Wolverine series delivers convenience and versatility with advanced features in the RMAX 1000 family, led by the RMAX4 1000 Limited and XT-R editions.

: The Wolverine series delivers convenience and versatility with advanced features in the RMAX 1000 family, led by the RMAX4 1000 Limited and XT-R editions. Utility SxS Lineup: The Viking models offer robust, work-ready solutions for tackling demanding utility tasks with rugged dependability.

“The 2026 lineup reflects our continued commitment to providing customers with machines that can handle a hard day’s work, a weekend getaway, or full-on off-road adventure with unmatched capability and reliability,” said Trenton Munsell, Yamaha’s RV product line manager. “Every model is purpose-built to exceed expectations across a range of environments and applications. Whether it's the comfort and power of our RMAX 1000 models or the Wolverine X2 1000’s thrilling trail-tuned performance, Yamaha Side-by-Sides deliver more than just a ride—they deliver peace of mind, superior performance, and lasting value and memories for every off-road pursuit.”

2026 Recreational SxS Lineup: Adventure-Ready Wolverines

Available in two- and four-seat configurations, the 2026 Wolverine RMAX 1000 models are Yamaha’s most versatile SxS vehicles, excelling in both recreational adventures and practical tasks across diverse terrain. The 2026 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 is built for family comfort and utility, boasting a spacious full-size rear cabin to comfortably seat a total of four occupants and comes equipped with a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed, like the RMAX2 1000. For navigating tight trails, the RMAX4 1000 Compact features a shorter four-seat chassis with versatile stow-and-go rear seats for passengers or cargo.

Powered by a 999-cc DOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin engine, RMAX 1000 models deliver powerful performance and premium automotive-style interior finishes. The RMAX 1000 lineup features Yamaha’s renowned Ultramatic transmission with an industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty*, legendary On-Command four-wheel drive (4WD), torque- and speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS), a 2,000-pound towing capacity, a 600-pound bed capacity, and seamless compatibility and customization with Yamaha Genuine Accessories. The 2026 RMAX 1000 lineup continues its advanced technologies to elevate its Proven Off-Road capability, comfort, and confidence in any adventure:

Optimized On-Command 4WD with rapid front-differential engagement and disengagement, along with Turf Mode, featuring an unlocking rear differential for sensitive terrain and enhanced maneuverability in home utility applications.

High output EPS with 4WD Diff-Lock map across all RMAX 1000 models, plus selectable High, Standard, and Low modes for ideal steering-feel in challenging conditions on XT-R, Sport, and Limited trims.

Yamaha’s D-Mode, with three power-delivery settings – Crawl, Trail, and Sport – to adapt to varying terrains and driving preferences (standard on Sport, XT-R and Limited Trims; prewired on R-Spec trims).

Yamaha Adventure Pro with a 7-inch display, delivering comprehensive vehicle data, Bluetooth connectivity, and an integrated MTX audio system (standard on XT-R and Limited Trims).

Rearview camera, automatically activated on the Adventure Pro in reverse or manually selectable (standard on Limited models; prewired on XT-R).

4.3-inch color TFT meter on Limited models, offering additional customizable vehicle readouts.

FOX suspension with advanced spring rates and damping for a smooth, comfortable ride in a variety of terrains and speeds.

Enhanced braking system with optimized calipers and pad materials for precise power, improved feel, and reduced brake noise.

For Proven Off-Road performance at an exceptional value, the 2026 Wolverine X2 and X4 models deliver smooth, quiet power via an 847-cc twin-cylinder engine in a compact, agile chassis. The Wolverine X2 includes a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed, while the Wolverine X4 features stow-and-go rear seats. The 2026 Wolverine X2 1000 merges the nimble Wolverine X2 platform with premium RMAX2 1000 enhancements. This includes a 999-cc parallel-twin engine, automotive-style interior, and prewiring for Yamaha D-Mode to match driver mindset and terrain (available as a Yamaha Genuine Accessory).

The full Yamaha Wolverine lineup will be available from dealers this month in the following trim levels:

2026 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 R-Spec in Tactical Green / Acid Green.

2026 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport in Team Yamaha Blue.

2026 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 XT-R in Moss Grey / Tactical Black.

2026 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Limited in Backcountry Blue / Silver Metallic.

2026 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Compact R-Spec in Tactical Green / Acid Green.

2026 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Compact XT-R in Moss Grey / Tactical Black.

2026 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Compact Limited in Backcountry Blue / Silver Metallic.

2026 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 XT-R in Moss Grey / Tactical Black.

2026 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Limited in Backcountry Blue / Silver Metallic.

2026 Wolverine X2 XT-R in Moss Grey / Tactical Black.

2026 Wolverine X4 XT-R in Moss Grey / Tactical Black.

2026 Wolverine X2 1000 R-Spec in Tactical Green / Acid Green.

2026 Wolverine X2 1000 XT-R in Moss Grey / Tactical Black.





2026 Viking: Built for Relentless Work

The 2026 Viking delivers rugged dependability and exceptional utility at a compelling value. Powered by Yamaha’s proven 700-class engine, the Viking offers outstanding performance and a spacious cabin for up to three occupants. Key features include Yamaha’s legendary Ultramatic CVT with a 10-Year Belt Warranty*, On-Command 4WD, speed- and torque-sensitive EPS, a 1,500-pound towing capacity, and a 600-pound hydraulic piston-assist dump bed. The Viking Ranch Edition is further equipped with premium accessories for added comfort and durability.

The 2026 Viking lineup will be available in late fall in the following trim levels:

2026 Viking in Tactical Green.

2026 Viking Ranch Edition in Winter White.

Celebrating the Legacy of the YXZ1000R

As Yamaha continues to evolve its product offerings, the YXZ1000R, YXZ1000R SS, and Viking VI models will officially retire from Yamaha’s SxS lineup for the 2026 model year. Yamaha celebrates the pure sport Side-by-Side that redefined its category – launched as the industry’s first and only true manual-transmission SxS, the YXZ1000R delivered an unmatched connection between driver and machine with its high-revving three-cylinder engine and precision gearbox. Built for enthusiasts who demanded the full driving experience, the YXZ forged a loyal following and a championship-winning legacy. The final 2025 YXZ lineup remains available through Yamaha dealers while supplies last.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories – Tested. Proven. Trusted.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories are engineered alongside Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road vehicles, ensuring seamless integration and performance that meets and exceeds Yamaha’s exacting standards. Each accessory is tested with the same intensity as the vehicles themselves, including rigorous fit, finish, and quality checks. From lab simulations to real-world durability tests, Yamaha puts its accessories through thousands of cycles to ensure lasting performance in the toughest conditions.

Designed, developed, and validated by Yamaha engineers, these accessories are purpose-built to complement the Proven Off-Road lineup. Whether it’s windshields, cab kits, protection components, bus bars, storage solutions, or more, Yamaha offers a wide range of accessories so you can customize your vehicle to match your specific terrain, tasks, and adventures.

Learn More and Connect with Yamaha

Every Yamaha SxS is built with pride and Assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art facility in Newnan, Georgia, ensuring premium quality for global markets. Discover the 2026 Proven Off-Road lineup and explore Yamaha Genuine Accessories at YamahaMotorsports.com or your local Yamaha dealer. Connect with Yamaha on social media at @YamahaOutdoors and @YamahaMotorUSA, and follow these hashtags: #Yamaha #RMAX1000 #WolverineX21000 #WolverineX2 #WolverineX4 #YamahaViking #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing U.S.A. (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiary Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (Yamaha Financial Services), an affiliate of YMUS, offers financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide. Yamaha Financial Services provides retail and commercial financing for the diverse line of Yamaha brand motor products based out of Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA.

SxS vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

* Visit YamahaMotorsports.com for Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty terms and conditions.

