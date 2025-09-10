Yamaha Announces 2026 ATV Lineup

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces its 2026 ATV lineup, highlighted by Special Edition Sport ATVs honoring Yamaha Motor’s 70th anniversary. Engineered for podium dominance, adventurous trail rides, or tackling tough jobs, Yamaha’s ATV lineup offers Proven Off-Road capability, comfort, and confidence for off-road enthusiasts seeking dependable performance for every adventure.

Yamaha’s manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, proudly manufactures every full-size Yamaha ATV for global distribution. The 2026 lineup features a variety of models built for utility, adventure, and performance:

Sport ATV Lineup: The YFZ450R is the podium-topping choice for ATV racers, while the Raptor 700 delivers big-bore sport performance through a variety of terrain.

“Our versatile lineup of Proven Off-Road ATVs continues to give customers a tool for every adventure. Whether it’s hitting the trail, working on the ranch, or racing on the track, Yamaha ATVs deliver consistent capability and reliability,” said Trenton Munsell, Yamaha’s RV product line manager. “Every model is purpose-built to exceed expectations across a range of environments and applications – from the YFZ450R and Raptor, the industry’s only remaining pure sport ATVs, built for aggressive performance and racing domination, to the Grizzly’s ability to power through technical terrain, to the Kodiak’s hard-working utility for heavy-duty tasks.”

2026 Yamaha Sport ATV Lineup: Podium-Proven Performance

Favored by championship ATV racers, the YFZ450R is engineered with a race-ready titanium-valved 449cc engine and aggressively tuned chassis. Its high-performance assist-and-slipper clutch reduces clutch lever effort while improving cornering precision. The YFZ450R’s weldless aluminum frame, combined with fully adjustable long-travel suspension, delivers precision handling over rough terrain and rutted tracks. Aspiring racers ages 6-and-up can also experience Yamaha’s championship-winning heritage with the 2026 YFZ50, in a beginner-friendly package.

The 2026 Raptor 700 lineup delivers unmatched big-bore sport performance with a proven combination of aggressive power and advanced handling. Built around a quick-revving 686cc engine and lightweight hybrid steel aluminum frame, the Raptor 700 excels across a wide range of terrain, from open sand dunes to technical trails. The Raptor 700R offers increased comfort for riders seeking fine tuning capability with fully adjustable piggyback shocks and upgraded suspension components. Younger riders ages 10-and-up building sport ATV experience can practice the fundamentals on the 2026 Raptor 110 and its beginner-friendly CVT transmission.

For 2026, in celebration of Yamaha’s 70th anniversary, special edition models of the YFZ450R and Raptor 700R will be available in red and white livery and equipped with dealer-installed GYTR accessories.

All full-size Sport ATVs optimize Proven Off-Road performance with the following features:

Electric start system provides quick and reliable engine ignition in various riding conditions.

Five-speed manual transmission offers precise gear control for technical riding situations.

Lightweight aluminum components enhance power-to-weight ratio while increasing durability and performance.

Advanced fuel injection ensures consistent engine performance and improved throttle response.

Maxxis tires to deliver excellent traction on diverse terrain.



The 2026 Yamaha Sport ATV lineup is in the following trim levels:

2026 YFZ450R in Team Yamaha Blue.

2026 YFZ450R Special Edition in 70 th Anniversary Red & White or Acid Green.

Anniversary Red & White or Acid Green. 2026 Raptor 700 in Armor Grey.

2026 Raptor 700R in Team Yamaha Blue.

2026 Raptor 700R Special Edition in 70 th Anniversary Red & White or Acid Green.

Anniversary Red & White or Acid Green. 2026 YFZ50 in Team Yamaha Blue or Acid Green.

2026 Raptor 110 in Team Yamaha Blue or Acid Green.



2026 Yamaha Utility ATV Lineup: Hard-Working and Adventure-Ready

The 2026 Grizzly continues to set the standard for high-performance trail-ready utility ATVs, combining big-bore power with rugged capability. Its 686cc liquid-cooled engine delivers optimized midrange torque for technical terrain. Yamaha’s class-leading Electric Power Steering (EPS) is optimized with speed-sensitive steering assist to tackle a wide range of conditions. Additionally, Maxxis tires, four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, and fully independent long-travel suspension add to the Grizzly’s off-road credibility. For younger trail riders, the 2026 Grizzly 110 combines adventurous styling with confidence-inspiring performance for riders ages 10 and up.

The 2026 Kodiak 700 and 450 offer hard-working utility with a focus on value, compact handling and durability. The Kodiak 700 shares the same 686cc engine as the Grizzly tuned for smoother, low-rpm performance with a more compact chassis ideal for tight trails or job sites. The Kodiak 450 delivers full-size capability in a mid-size platform, powered by a 421cc engine. Built-in utility includes steel cargo racks and a 2-inch receiver for cargo and towing capacity, while optional EPS elevates comfort and performance.

All of Yamaha’s full-size utility ATVs elevate Proven Off-Road capability, comfort, and confidence with the following features:

Ultramatic CVT transmission provides immediate throttle response and natural all-wheel engine braking for confident control, backed by an industry exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty* .

On-Command 4WD system gives riders the ability to choose between 2WD, limited-slip 4WD or fully locked 4WD at the push of a button.

Independent double wishbone suspension helps maintain stability and ride comfort across uneven terrain.



The 2026 Yamaha utility ATV lineup is available in the following trim levels:

2026 Grizzly in Tactical Green / Acid Green.

2026 Grizzly CAMO in Realtree Edge.

2026 Grizzly XT-R in Moss Grey / Tactical Black.

2026 Grizzly 110 in Armor Grey or Tactical Green / Acid Green.

2026 Kodiak 700 in Tactical Green with optional EPS.

2026 Kodiak 700 EPS CAMO in Realtree Edge.

2026 Kodiak 700 EPS XT-R in Moss Grey / Tactical Black.

2026 Kodiak 450 in Steel Blue or Tactical Green with optional EPS.

2026 Kodiak 450 XT-R in Moss Grey / Tactical Black.

2026 Kodiak 450 EPS CAMO in Realtree Edge.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing U.S.A. (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiary Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (Yamaha Financial Services), an affiliate of YMUS, offers financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide. Yamaha Financial Services provides retail and commercial financing for the diverse line of Yamaha brand motor products based out of Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA.

Grizzly, Kodiak 700, and Kodiak 450 are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

YFZ450R, Raptor 700, and Raptor 700R are recommended for use only by experienced operators 16 years and older.

Grizzly 110 and Raptor 110 are recommended for use only by riders 10 years and older and always with adult supervision.

YFZ50 is recommended for use only by riders 6 years and older and always with adult supervision.

* Visit YamahaMotorsports.com for Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty terms and conditions.

